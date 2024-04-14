Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Premier urged to protect the Great Artesian Basin

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
April 14 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier urged to protect the Great Artesian Basin
Premier urged to protect the Great Artesian Basin

The environmental impact statement decision regarding Glencore's proposed carbon capture and storage proposal in the Great Artesian Basin is expected to be handed down in early May. As this date approaches, the overwhelming opposition to the project and CCS in the GAB continues to grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.