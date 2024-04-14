Premier urged to protect the Great Artesian Basin

The environmental impact statement decision regarding Glencore's proposed carbon capture and storage proposal in the Great Artesian Basin is expected to be handed down in early May. As this date approaches, the overwhelming opposition to the project and CCS in the GAB continues to grow.
Last Friday a 16-strong delegation composed of QFF, the Local Government Association of Queensland and the Queensland Conservation Council, as well as mayors from regional Queensland and representatives from peak agricultural industry groups met with Queensland Premier Steven Miles expressing the grave concerns their constituents and members share regarding the proposal.
With strong representation from agriculture, local government and the conservation movement there was a clear message of unity against the unproven injection of CO2 into a usable water resource within one of Australia's greatest natural assets.
During the meeting, QFF presented to the Premier 1500 signatures from members of the public who join the delegation's peak bodies and mayors in calling on the proposal to be vetoed.
In the absence of federal government policy to protect the GAB, the state government can step forward and put in place regulations to protect the GAB from future CCS bids.
With exploratory permits for CCS in the GAB already approved for two companies and others likely in the pipeline as large corporations eye off the GAB as a way to offset their emissions, the Premier has the opportunity to step forward and draw the line in the sand and declare the GAB off limits to CCS.
The message from industry is clear: the Queensland government can and must act now to protect the Queensland component of the GAB.
The Great Artesian Basin is the envy of the world, sustaining 180,000 people, 7500 businesses and 120 towns. The Queensland government has within its power the ability to protect the Queensland component of the GAB. The delegation called on the Queensland Premier to hear the collective concerns of constituents across the state and take action.
QFF is leading a Queensland Parliamentary e-petition, sponsored by Robbie Katter MP calling on the Qld government to put regulations in place to protect the Qld component of the GAB from future CCS proposals. You can add your voice to the campaign by signing the petition at this link https://www.qff.org.au/no-ccs-in-the-gab/
