Spate of farm machinery vandalism sparks outrage

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 11:00am
Childers farmers turned out in force in protest at the recent high number of farm machinery thefts and vandalism. Picture: supplied
Childers farmers turned out in force in protest at the recent high number of farm machinery thefts and vandalism. Picture: supplied

A spate of farm machinery vandalism and theft over the Easter break in the Childers area has prompted outrage and concern from local farmers.

