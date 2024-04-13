What are your duties as a company director?

The Corporations Act 2001 regulates companies in Australia. It also imposes duties and responsibilities on directors and officers of companies.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission is an independent Australian government body that regulates and enforces the Act.
In addition to statutory duties, the duties and responsibilities of directors are governed by the common law, equity and a company's constitution.
In this article, we outline the requirements under the Act for directors to exercise care and diligence, and act in good faith. We also consider what constitutes improper use of position or information.
A director must exercise their powers and discharge their duties with the degree of care and diligence that a "reasonable person" would be expected to exercise in the circumstances. The reference to reasonable person indicates an objective standard of care. A breach gives rise to civil liability only and not criminal liability.
Sometimes, a director's well-intentioned decision can lead to a poor outcome. The 'business judgment rule' recognises this risk and protects directors against breaches of their duty of care and diligence.
The Act states that a director has fulfilled their responsibility of care and diligence, regardless of the outcome, if they meet the below criteria:
The business judgment rule was introduced into the Act in 2000. Since then, it has only been successfully used as a defence to a breach on a few occasions.
Directors should be aware that breaching their duty of care and diligence could result in significant civil penalties from ASIC. In addition, they may face claims for damages from the company or become defendants in shareholder class actions.
A director of a company must exercise their powers and discharge their duties in good faith in the best interests of the company and for a proper purpose, according to the Act. This includes avoiding conflicts of interest and revealing and managing conflicts if they arise.
In practice, this means that a director must act in the interests of the shareholders of the company as a whole. The duty does not extend to a wider range of stakeholders (for example, customers or creditors).
This is a civil penalty provision but the Act also creates a criminal offence for the same conduct. The fault elements of the criminal offence are dishonesty and recklessness and must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
A director must not improperly use their position to gain an advantage for themselves or someone else or cause detriment to the company.
A director also must not improperly use the information obtained as a director to gain an advantage for themselves or someone else or cause detriment to the company.
A director may be found to have contravened these duties regardless of whether the advantage or detriment actually occurs.
Each of these duties is a civil penalty provision but the Act also creates criminal offences for the same conduct. The fault elements of these offences are intention and recklessness.
It is crucial to understand that directors or officers can't use their position or confidential information to gain an unfair advantage for themselves or anyone else, or to cause detriment to the company.
This is considered an offence and using such information or position, even to gain an advantage for the company, won't be accepted as a defence in criminal proceedings.
This article originally featured in our Director Information Series, a practical and informative guide for company directors, bringing together the expert knowledge from our team to highlight every phase in the lifecycle of a company.
