Numbers decrease with wet weather at Toogoolawah

April 8 2024 - 2:00pm
GI and KJ Nunn, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus Steers 12 months old for $1130. Picture supplied
GI and KJ Nunn, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus Steers 12 months old for $1130. Picture supplied

Widespread rain over a large area of south east Queensland caused numbers to fall at Shepherdson and Boyd's fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

