Numbers decrease with wet weather at Toogoolawah

Widespread rain over a large area of south east Queensland caused numbers to fall at Shepherdson and Boyd's fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
Agents reported a yarding of 410 head of cattle, with prices improving across all categories with increased competition. Limited heavy feeder steers were yarded.
Micheal Hazell, Roadvale, sold Brangus steers 20 months old for $1400. AA and HL Titmarsh, Bryden,sold Charolais cross steers 16 months old for $1270. MJ and VL Franklin, Ropley, sold Speckle Park steers 16 months old for $1250. Stanley River Grazing, Commissioners Flat, sold Droughtmaster steers 14 months old for $1240. G and K Nunn, Mount Kilcoy, sold Brangus steers 12 months old for $1130.
DMG Pastoral, Emu Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1070. Neil Kurz, Yarraman, sold Santa cross weaner steers 10 months old for $970. Peter Buntine, Esk, sold Charbray weaner steers eight months old for $970. G and C Beanland sold Charolais cross steers eight to 10 months old for $830. Daniel and Mary Birchley, Eidsvold, sold Charbray cross steers 12-14 months old for $1010.
Juandah Aggregation, Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster cross PTIC heifers for $1400 and Brangus cross PTIC heifers for $1240. M and S Symes, Eidsvold, sold Santa heifers 16 months old for $970 and Santa heifers 14 months old for $800. Neil Kurz, Yarraman, sold Brangus cross heifers 12 months old for $760.
G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $650. Peter Buntine, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $650. Stanley River Grazing, Commissioners Flat, sold Charolais weaner heifers six to eight months old for $640.
B and A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold aged Charolais cross cows and calves for $1460/unit. RAAU P/L, Proston, sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $1390/unit.
The next Toogoolawah store sale will be a combined weaner sSale on Friday April 19, starting at 9am.
