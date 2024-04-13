Country pub looks a million dollars after makeover

The Covid pandemic affected many businesses throughout the world including the Star Hotel in Eidsvold which shut its doors on January 1, 2022, and underwent a challenging makeover that ended up costing a million dollars.
And, while there's still bits and pieces still to do after re-opening on April 25, last year, the owners Kinta and Rick Gitsham are over the moon that their fully renovated pub is now bringing the wider community together.
"The pub has huge potential, it's right on the highway and we believe it can easily become an iconic pub in Queensland, if not Australia, over time. It's also becoming quite a hub for live music," Kinta said.
As a result of a number of hurdles including an issue with finance, Kinta said the renovations took a lot longer than they first anticipated.
But she said everything inside the building had changed as it was taken "right back to the bone" and rebuilt.
Kinta said the vision for the barn look inside came from the fact they were in cattle country and the roof structure lent itself to looking like a barn.
"So we've recycled as much stuff as possible to tell that story - so we've got local bridge beams, we've got tin off sheds that were laying down in someone's paddock...the timber is out of someone's old yards, the front doors are actually timber off the cow and calf yards that Rick planed back...and the original silky oak doors are still there, but beautifully renovated back to what they were," she said.
Some of the other changes included relocating the toilets from the front of the building to the back, replacing the electric wiring, installing new energy efficient cold rooms and renovating the hotel's six guest rooms.
"But, the main focus was to pull down the wall that once segregated indigenous from white people, and completely restore and heal that - so we've completely flipped it," Kinta said.
"We've always had the vision of having a cafe/bistro type feel during the day and a pub of a night time so everyone feels like they're in their own home. It's a very changed feeling inside, it's a beautiful vibe, a fun vibe."
Kinta said the locals loved it particularly the indigenous community, who were very grateful for what they had done.
"All of the locals though (are pleased), there's people coming back into the pub that haven't ventured in here for 20 plus years. There's people who have never stepped foot in the pub coming in for dinner and the beautiful thing is that they're not just having dinner and going, they're sitting and yarning and talking one to two hours after they finish their meal so that just says how wonderful it feels inside," she said.
The license of the Star Hotel goes back 125 years, but the original building burnt down in 1961.
Kinta said another building was "chucked together" after the fire, but she and her husband had totally reshaped it.
She said the renovations were still not complete, but the majority was done.
"We didn't earn an income for 15 months, we put everything into this (renovation)," she said.
As Rick is a carpenter and concreter by trade, he did 90 per cent of the renovations work.
But now, after all their work, the pair have decided to put the hotel on the market.
"I believe we've created someone's dream to take on and take this to where it needs to go," she said.
"It's unique, it's as rare as 'rocking horse poo' pub, it's fully renovated, she's brand new and she's rip rearing ready to go to take it whatever level you want to take it to...the sky's the limit really."
The Star Hotel has been in Rick's family for nearly 40 years with Kinta and Rick being third generation hoteliers. Rick's father, Ian, is heavily involved in the racehorse industry.
