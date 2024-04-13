Queensland Country Life
Country pub looks a million dollars after makeover

By Judith Maizey
April 14 2024 - 6:30am
The Star Hotel now looks a million dollars after its revamp. Picture: Supplied
The Covid pandemic affected many businesses throughout the world including the Star Hotel in Eidsvold which shut its doors on January 1, 2022, and underwent a challenging makeover that ended up costing a million dollars.

