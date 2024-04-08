Grazier: 'Cover up' of PFAS cattle deaths should not be repeated in Australia

Central Queensland cattleman Larry Acton believes his concerns about PFAS contamination in beef have been vindicated following news that the Australian government is considering suing the American manufacturers of the highly toxic chemical.
In February, the former AgForce president warned that Australia's overseas markets for beef could be put at risk if protocols for PFAS contamination such as maximum residue levels (MRLs) were not introduced as a matter of urgency.
Following questions from Queensland Country Life, a Department of Defence spokesperson said the Commonwealth was currently considering its options in relation to potential action against the manufacturers and suppliers that may have been responsible for manufacturing, importing and/or selling aqueous film forming foam containing PFAS.
In August last year, the Department of Defence agreed to a $137.7 million compensation payment for residents in Bullsbrook, Townsville, Darwin, Richmond, Wagga Wagga, Wodonga and Edinburgh that were affected by PFAS contamination. This follows a $212 million payment in June 2020 by the federal government to residents of Katherine, Oakey and Williamtown for property value loss and distress where other defence bases were located.
Mr Acton said he had written to both the Federal Agriculture minister Senator Murray Watt and his Queensland counterpart Mark Furner after hearing about what the defence department was considering because he did not want to "the horror stories" caused by PFAS in America repeated in Australia.
"I think it vindicates the concerns that I raised some weeks ago and surely governments at a state and federal level have to act now," he said.
"It's critical that the federal minister now makes sure that those federal bodies like FSANZ, who have been sitting on their hands in my view, address this issue of PFAS and the potential impact on animal health, meat and food.
"Obviously, that has to translate down into Safemeat regulations which would require some form of monitoring and testing (of PFAS residues in meat)."
Mr Acton said what happened to individual farmers and whole communities in America, who lived around the chemical factories, Dupont and 3M, which manufactured PFAS was "a horror story".
"And the court case (that followed in America) very clearly showed there were cover ups (about PFAS contamination) in human and animal health," he said.
"That cannot be allowed to happen here in Australia - they (the relevant bodies) have to set standards and do some monitoring."
Mr Acton has been directly affected by the issue after buying a cattle property at Biloela where the bore water, unbeknown to him at the time of purchase, was and still is contaminated with PFAS from the nearby Callide Power Station where PFAS fire fighting foam was used and which is alleged to have subsequently leached into the underground aquifer.
in response to the contamination, CS Energy, which manages Callide Power Station, has provided Mr Acton and numerous neighbours with drinking water for their households and gardens, but will not provide clean drinking water for Mr Acton's cattle as requested.
Mr Acton believes PFAS contamination is much more widespread in Australia than those areas near defence force bases.
"If you look at our problem it's created by the use of PFAS fire fighting foam at a power station. There's a lot power stations around this country, there's a lot of of large mines which I know for a fact some have been using fire fighting foam, and what about the large airports, they also need to be checked," he said.
"I just think the federal government has to now get the federal authorities to recognise and acknowledge it's an issue, they've been sitting on their hands and it's time they did something about it and set some standards and monitoring.
"In terms of the the state, they clearly need to follow that up and recognise that this is a human and animal health issue. It can affect water, soil, grass and crops so our food chain and our clean green image are the things that need to be addressed and quickly."
Mr Acton said he also wants the relevant authorities to acknowledge that PFAS in water consumed by livestock can affect livestock health and set maximum residue levels like they do for pesticides and heavy metals.
"You only have to see the data that's available from those poor people in America to know it's a problem - one farmer alone lost 153 calves in one year and most of his stud cows from proven tumours caused by ingesting PFAS affected water and grass," he said.
Mr Furner's office was contacted for a comment today and declined to answer specific questions instead referring us to a statement issued by the department of agriculture back in February and had nothing further to add.
The February statement said the Commonwealth and State governments and industry were working together on PFAS issues through a working group established under Safemeat, and that a PFAS inter-departmental committee led by the department of environment science and innovation had been set up to manage issues related to PFAS contamination within Queensland.
The Federal Opposition deputy leader David Littleproud's office was also contacted for a comment on the issue and did not respond. Senator Watt's office was also contacted and it too did not respond.
In March, FSANZ which maintains food standards in Australia and New Zealand indicated that as a study published in December 2021 did not find any issue with PFAS in food it had no plans to change its neutral stance on the toxic chemical and recommend MRLs for PFAS in beef.
