Comiskey claims double at Eidsvold

The impact of the wet weather saw Caldervale and the Kumbia & District Charity campdrafts postpone their events over the Easter weekend, while the Eidsvold Golden Bell Campdraft and Ridgelands events were forced to put their start date back a day, finalising their programs on Easter Monday.
Last weekend, Mitchell, Kragra, Adavale, North Star Charity and the Beaudesert Show Society campdrafts were forced to postpone their events while Dawes Hall, Springsure and Dirranbandi Show Campdraft continued despite unfavourable weather and road conditions.
The Eidsvold Golden Bell Campdraft attracted large nominations for their three-day campdraft. Capella campdrafter Steve Comiskey claimed a double, winning both Opens at the Eidsvold Golden Bell Campdraft taking out the Col Adams Memorial Cheesman Applegarth & Partners Restricted Open riding the Warrenbri Romeo stallion, One Knight Stand on behalf of Chris Ware and G.A. Pott Memorial Burnett Livestock & Reality Open Draft with Broomfield Stylish Diamond with 179 points.
Craig Radke had a successful return to campdrafting after having a six-month break to win the Monto Veterinary Group Novice draft riding Collide with an aggregate score of 179 points.
Chinchilla lady Kristina Plant held a narrow lead to claim the Peter Scholl Memorial Adam Rhind Electrical Maiden riding Lets Play with 173 points, while the Eidsvold Rural Maiden for Maiden was won by Brooke Windle and Charm with an aggregate score of 166 points.
Alpha competitor Jack Black continued his winning streak taking out the first two places in the Danielle Meyer Rural Juvenile draft, riding Mahalia for first place and Diman into runner up position.
Black currently holds a narrow lead ahead of Mac Knudsen in the Juvenile title that will come down to the wire at the ACA National Finals to be held at Dalby from April 23-27.
Peyton Fitzhenry had a dominant victory in the EE Muir & Sons Junior Horsemanship Event riding Billy Rey with 83 points ahead of Charlie McLean and Gest the Trend who placed second with 78 points.
Cattle used at the Eidsvold Campdraft were kindly donated by the Weller family, the Greenup family, Eidsvold Station, Vander Have Grazing Company, the Payne Family Trust and the Lindenmayer family, while judges included Paul Stone, David Reiter, Cameron Bond and Stuart Frame.
Despite local flooding the Dirranbandi Show celebrated its 100th anniversary and the campdraft was put back a day and started on Saturday, with the ground holding up extremely well given the rain prior to the event.
Campdrafts to be held next weekend include the Beaudesert Show Society, Jandowae, Rolleston, the Balonne Branch ASHS and Tannymorel.
With the onset of cooler weather campdrafting is about to ramp up around the state, and with the popularity of the sport increasing, committees are being overwhelmed by nominations.
