Comiskey claims double at Eidsvold

By Robyn Paine
April 8 2024 - 1:00pm
The impact of the wet weather saw Caldervale and the Kumbia & District Charity campdrafts postpone their events over the Easter weekend, while the Eidsvold Golden Bell Campdraft and Ridgelands events were forced to put their start date back a day, finalising their programs on Easter Monday.

