Queensland Country Life
Home/News

UQ and AACo take out 2024 ICMJ Northern Conference beef judging competition

Updated April 8 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The University of Queensland team; Ben Spackman, Gabriella Stokes, Nick Greenwood and Jade Wilkinson. Picture supplied by ICMJ
The University of Queensland team; Ben Spackman, Gabriella Stokes, Nick Greenwood and Jade Wilkinson. Picture supplied by ICMJ

The University of Queensland has been crowned champion university team at the ICMJ Northern Conference beef judging competition in Rockhampton for the second year in a row followed closely by the University of New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.