UQ and AACo take out 2024 ICMJ Northern Conference beef judging competition

The University of Queensland has been crowned champion university team at the ICMJ Northern Conference beef judging competition in Rockhampton for the second year in a row followed closely by the University of New England.
In the Industry category, AACo came away with the champion team title, just 44 points ahead of runners up, NH Foods.
The competition is the culmination of the four-day ICMJ Northern Conference held in Rockhampton at CQUniversity in conjunction with Teys Australia. It provided an opportunity for young industry professionals and university students to put their beef carcase knowledge and assessment skills to the test.
Competitors judge across several classes including retail cut identification, overall questions, overall placings, commercial evaluation and beef judging. The goal of the competition is to hone the delegates' skills on what drives carcase value which is a balance between the quantity of meat (yield) and the quality of the meat.
Individual awards were also handed out at the Gala Awards Dinner at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on Saturday night, with Nick Greenwood from UQ crowned 2024 Northern Champion Meat Judging Individual ahead of Matilda Paesler from AACo.
"This year the conference attracted more than 130 delegates from across the country including from six universities and 20 beef industry businesses," ICMJ Northern Conference chair Chloe Gould said.
"We're very proud of how the event has grown since it was first held in 2019," she said.
It is one of two major events held annually by ICMJ, with the 2024 ICMJ National Conference scheduled to be held in Wagga Wagga, NSW, from July 2 to 6.
The 2024 ICMJ Northern Beef Conference Competition Results:
Retail Cuts and Saleable Items ID
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Ben Spackman, University of Queensland - 190 points
Winner: Nick Greenwood, University of Queensland - 195 points
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Megan Bauman, Signature Beef - 195 points
Winner: John Menzies, JBS - 200 points.
Team Awards -
Runner Up: Signature Beef
Megan Bauman, Campbell Preston, Fina Radiva and Lachlan Young
Winner: The University of Queensland
Nick Greenwood, Ben Spackman, Jade Wilkinson, Gabriella Stokes
Overall Questions
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Nick Greenwood, University of Queensland - 140 points.
Winner: William Lawrence, University of Queensland - 145 points.
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Matilda Paesler, AACo - 150 points
Winner: Megan Bauman, Signature Beef - 155 points
Team Awards -
Runner Up: University of Queensland
Nick Greenwood, Ben Spackman, Jade Wilkinson, Gabriella Stokes
Winner: AACo
Matilda Paesler, Josh Turner, Hugh Finlay, Megan Walker
Overall Placings
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Gabriella Stokes, University of Queensland - 228 points
Winner: Jake Turner, Charles Sturt University - 232 points
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Jessica Mann, AAM - 224 points
Winner: Brianna Meacle, NH Foods - 227 points
Team Awards -
Runner Up: Marcus Oldham College
Lucy Packer, Alicia Nixon, Ben Reardon, Doclan Jackson
Winner: University of Queensland
Nick Greenwood, Ben Spackman, Jade Wilkinson, Gabriella Stokes
Commercial Evaluation
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Gabriella Stokes, University of Queensland - 227 points
Winner: Katie Stenzel, University of New England - 232 points
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Ella Clarke, Bullakeana Brangus - 231 points
Winner: Olivia Henzen, Teys Australia - 232 points
Team Awards -
Runner Up: University of New England
Katie Stenzel, Samuel Page, Lucy Crowley, Hayden Carter
Winner: University of Queensland
Nick Greenwood, Ben Spackman, Jade Wilkinson, Gabriella Stokes
Beef Judging
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: William Lawrence, University of Queensland - 314 points
Winner: Nick Greenwood, University of Queensland - 316 points
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Jessica Mann, AAM - 320 points
Winner: Josh Turner, AACo - 323 points
Team Awards -
Runner Up: Marcus Oldham College
Lucy Packer, Alicia Nixon, Ben Reardon, Doclan Jackson
Winner: University of Queensland
Nick Greenwood, Ben Spackman, Jade Wilkinson, Gabriella Stokes
Hoof and Hook
Hoof and Hook Individual Champion: Josh Turner, AACo - 181 points
Team Awards -
Winner: Marcus Oldham College
Lucy Packer, Sam Hector, Josephine Crothers, Ben Reardon
2024 Northern Champion Meat Judging Team
Champion team - University
Runner Up: University of New England - 2614 points
Lucy Crowley, Sam Page, Hayden Carter, Katie Stenzel
Winner: University of Queensland - 2886 points
Nick Greenwood, Ben Spackman, Jade Wilkinson, Gabriella Stokes
Champion team - Industry
Runner Up: NH Foods - 2602 points
Brianna Meacle, Edward Chapman, Jazmin Madden, Kirralee Melinz
Winner: AACo - 2646 points
Matilda Paesler, Josh Turner, Hugh Finlay, Megan Walker
2024 Northern Champion Meat Judging Individual
Champion individual (out of 850)
Runner Up - Matilda Paesler, AAco - 719 points
Winner - Nick Greenwood, University of Queensland - 737 points
Alumni award
Alumni Individual Champion
Amber Whitby, University of Queensland
Most Outstanding industry individual (selected by the Committee)
Winner: Hugh Finlay, AACo
Special Recognition: Annie-Lou Murphy, JBS
