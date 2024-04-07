Weaner steers sell to 406c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 1105 head.
Cattle were drawn from Chinchilla, Theodore, Biloela, Monto, Calliope, Seventeen Seventy, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Lowmead, Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Burrum Heads, Tansey, Woolooga, Murgon and all local areas.
Four tooth Angus bullocks from Burrum Heads sold for 285c/$1668. Four and six tooth Brahman bullocks from Lowmead sold for 290c/$1608. Two tooth red Brahman steers from Bundaberg sold for 277c/$1316.
Four tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 275c/$1609. Two tooth Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 268c/$1300.
Droughtmaster cows from Gayndah sold for 248c/$1528. Charolais cows from Theodore sold for 248c/$1598. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 244c/$1489. Santa Gertrudis cows from Chinchilla sold for 244c/$1463. Limousin cows from Gin Gin sold for 239c/$1221. Droughtmaster cows from Brooweena sold for 245c/$1260.
Grey Brahman cows with Simmental calves from Bundaberg sold for $1400. Aged Brangus cows and calves from Bucca sold for $1180. Young Crossbred cows and calves from Tansey sold for $1080.
Two tooth Brangus steers from Biloela sold for 338c/$1532. Two and four tooth Crossbred steers from Bundaberg sold for 300c/$1230. Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 330c/$1498. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla sold for 366c/$1431.
Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Rosedale sold for 350c/$1159. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Seventeen Seventy sold for 386c/$1023. Milk tooth red Brahman steers from Benaraby sold for 286c/$831.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 406c/$915. Santa Brahman cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 400c/$1016. Charolais cross weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 390c/$741. Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 386c/836.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Rosedale sold for 250c/$1011. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Gin Gin sold for 260c/$1144. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Widgee sold for 252c/$1087. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Mount Perry sold for 268c/$864.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from 260c/$819. F1 Charolais cross weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 254c/$546. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Rosedale sold for 282c/$761.
