Weaner steers sell to 406c at Biggenden

Updated April 8 2024 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
Burnett Livestock & Realtys Paul Hastings with a pen of Charbray weaner steers on account of PG and VA Brady, Gayndah, which made 406c/$915. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 1105 head.

