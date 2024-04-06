Bolongo presented as well grassed, 'good' cattle country

South Burnett property Bolongo is described as 129 hectares (318 acres) of good cattle country situated at the base of the Bunya Mountains.
Presented with a good body of feed, excellent water and outstanding fencing, the tick free property is estimated to run about 40 breeders.
Bolongo is located in the Pimpimbudgee district, 23km north west of Cooyar, 13km south west of Maidenwell, 43km south west of Nanango, 49km south of Kingaroy, and 95km north east Dalby.
Original vegetation on the hilly country includes narrow-leaved ironbark, Moreton Bay ash, Queensland blue gum and areas of softwood scrub.
The property has been cleared leaving scattered shade trees.
There is about 57ha (140 acres) that is contoured and has previously been cultivated.
Pastures include good stands of bluegrass, Rhodes grass and digit.
Bolongo is divided into four paddocks. The boundary is described as being mainly in new to good condition.
The solid set of timber cattle yards are equipped with a crush and loading ramp.
Water is supplied from solar powered bore pumping to a poly tank and troughs at yards and in two paddocks.
There are also three dams.
Bolongo will be auctioned by Eastern Rural in Dalby on May 2.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.
