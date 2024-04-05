Queensland Country Life
Qld premier could 'make history' by rejecting CCS for Great Artesian Basin

A delegation led by QFF CEO Jo Shepard met with premier Steven Miles on April 5 to urge him to reject the proposed carbon capture and storage project planned for the Great Artesian Basin. Picture: Supplied
A delegation led by QFF CEO Jo Shepard met with premier Steven Miles on April 5 to urge him to reject the proposed carbon capture and storage project planned for the Great Artesian Basin. Picture: Supplied

Queensland premier Steven Miles had an opportunity to be a visionary and show he could be a great leader by rejecting any carbon capture projects and protect the Great Artesian Basin for the nation, according to Queensland Farmers' Federation CEO Jo Sheppard.

