Qld premier could 'make history' by rejecting CCS for Great Artesian Basin

Queensland premier Steven Miles had an opportunity to be a visionary and show he could be a great leader by rejecting any carbon capture projects and protect the Great Artesian Basin for the nation, according to Queensland Farmers' Federation CEO Jo Sheppard.
Ms Shepard said the meeting she had with Mr Miles on Friday afternoon about the proposed carbon capture and storage project planned for the Great Artesian Basin involved "a really good discussion."
She said the 16-strong delegation comprised leaders in agriculture, livestock, conservation and mayors from five regional councils, all of whom were determined to protect the GAB.
"We raised concerns about CCS as well as around contamination," Ms Sheppard said,
"Carbon capture and storage has never been done anywhere in the world in an aquifer such as the Great Artesian Basin, it's completely untried and untested."
Ms Sheppard said by making the decision to reject the CSS in the GAB, the premier would make his mark in history as a genuine leader with vision.
"The premier needs to draw a line in the sand," she said.
"We need trust in a leader when we find ourselves in a situation like this.
"He listened and we felt we had a really good meeting with him and the other senior officials, I think he understands our concerns.
"Mr Miles now has an opportunity to make a landmark decision which will be a single moment in history, this single decision he makes to protect the Great Artesian Basin will matter to future generations for hundreds of years."
Ms Sheppard said they would now await the state government's environmental impact statement on the GAB to be released next month.
"We were told to expect a decision on the EIS in early May," she said.
"So we have called on the government to use the time between now and then to prepare a position to come forward and take a leadership role and make a policy call and protect the GAB from CCS."
Ms Sheppard said the decision to protect the GAB was vital as two permits to had already been approved, one to CTSCo a subsidiary of multinational mining company Glencore and the other to Origin.
"The rest of the world is eyeing off the GAB as a way to reduce their carbon emissions," she said,
"But concern to prevent CCS in the GAB is overwhelming, in my 30 years of being in advocacy, I have never seen anything like this, so many groups are aligned on this one singular issue."
Ms Sheppard said the delegation included the Australian Pork CEO Margo Andrae, Australian Lotfeeders Association CEO Christian Mulders, OBE Organic Australia GM David Orchard, Desert Channels Queensland chair Andrew Drysdale, Queensland Conservation Council director David Copeman, Pew Charitable Trusts' Riley Rocco, Australian Climate and Biodiversity Foundation's Louise Ryan, LGAQ CEO Alison Smith, LGAQ's Joshua Dyke, Blackall Tambo Regional Council mayor Cr Andrew Martin, Banana Shire Council mayor Cr Nev Ferrier, Western Downs Regional Council mayor Cr Andrew Smith, Murweh Shire Council mayor Cr Shaun Radnedge and Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Cr Lawrence Springborg.
Know more or got a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.