Small yarding met with healthy market kick at Emerald

A very limited yarding of just 765 head were penned at Thursday's Emerald combined cattle sale.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions with quality quite good, although some descriptions very limited in supply compared to the last sale before Easter.
With the supply of cattle quite slow across the state this week combined with rainfall in the south and forecast rainfall, the market saw a healthy kick, according to agents.
The biggest improvement was prime cattle, which saw a significant increase from the very reduced rates realised before the Easter period.
Occasional pens of the store cattle market were dearer, but that was put down to a limited supply of good quality stores compared to a larger supply of mixed quality stores before Easter.
Bullocks topped at 291.2c/kg to average 281c/kg and very limited in supply, whilst good heavy cows saw very good gains topping at 263.2c/kg to average 255c/kg.
A limited supply of feeder steers topped at 310.2c/kg to average 287c/kg, whilst feeder heifers in very short supply reaching 270.2c/kg to average 254c/kg.
Weaner steers in very limited supply but good quality topped at 382.2c/kg to average 342c/kg, whilst weaner heifers reached 246.2c/kg to average 226c/kg.
