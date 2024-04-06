Queensland Country Life
Quality Western Downs cattle country heads to auction on May 2

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 7 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Melrose is 640 acres of quality cattle country in the favoured Burncluith district. Picture supplied
Melrose is 640 acres of quality cattle country in the favoured Burncluith district. Picture supplied

Western Downs property Melrose is 259 hectares (640 acres) of quality cattle country in the favoured Burncluith district.

