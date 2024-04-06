Quality Western Downs cattle country heads to auction on May 2

Western Downs property Melrose is 259 hectares (640 acres) of quality cattle country in the favoured Burncluith district.
Situated 37km north east of Chinchilla and 105km north west of Dalby, the property comprises of good brigalow, belah and wilga melonhole scrub soils.
About 120ha (300 acres) has been cultivated in the past and used to grow forage crops including oats.
That country now has strong stands of bambatsi and native blue grasses.
The balance of Melrose is well pastured with mainly native blue grasses.
The property is divided into seven paddocks with laneways to the yards. Fencing is described as being in reasonably good condition.
The good set of timber cattle yards have a crush, branding cradle, a loading ramp and a tough. There is an attached holding yard.
There are some areas of regrowth on the property. However, Queensland Government vegetation PMAV mapping is shows Melrose as being 100 per cent category X.
The well watered property has a large dam, two smaller dams, and an equipped bore that supplies five troughs. The main dam is also connected to a poly tank, if required.
The average annual rainfall is about 660mm (26 inches).
Improvements include a lockable 12x9m shed with concrete floor in excellent condition.
A gravel driveway has been newly formed from the front gate to the shed and cattle yards.
The property has a good all-weather access, with only 13km of gravel road.
Marketing agent Warren Barker, Nutrien Harcourts, said Melrose presented as a good opportunity to build a new home, with power already connected and a good shed in place.
Melrose will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Chinchilla on May 2.
Contact Warren Barker, 0429 893 099, or Terry Ryan, 0418 260 063, Nutrien Harcourts.
