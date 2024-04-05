Yorkshire to down under: UK Agri-grad explores Australian ag differences

After finishing a bachelor of science in agriculture last year, Charlotte Hitchen from Yorkshire in the UK was encouraged to travel to Australia by her grandfather.
Although he wanted her to take on more responsibility on the family farm and within ABP, a meat processing company where he works, he first wanted her to expand her ag industry knowledge.
"My granddad has always been a very forward thinker. He wanted me to go out and learn as much as I could and expand my knowledge. Anything I can learn, I can always bring home," she said.
Ms Hitchen's family runs a 500 head commercial and stud operation at their property Mowbraypark Livestock, in an intensive farming system across 40 hectares. Within the stud they breed both Angus and Charolais cattle from around 50 breeders and preference similar cross-breeds in their trading operation.
The 21-year-old was able to secure work through the Charolais Society of Australia with Aleisha and James Pisaturo from Inga Downs, Middlemount. She has been working in Australia since October last year.
One of her major takeaways working in Middlemount had been the need to expand her skill-set having less immediate access to services like vets, animal nutritionists and mechanics.
"We've never really had to educate ourselves in stuff like that because many companies are so accessible and easy, a vet is five minutes away," she said.
"Where James and Aleisha you've got to fend for yourself. If you can't do it, you've got to learn."
The Pisaturo family sent her to attend the Intercollegiate Meat Judging (ICMJ) Northern Conference in Rockhampton this week.
"They sent me to this course because I wanted to know more about carcase judging and improve my networking skills and everything else because it's just so so different to home.
"It has been a complete eye-opener because we're very yield-based in the UK, so having the whole quality measurability here is fantastic.
"The actual grading in the UK is pretty much an xy-axis with three sections; red, yellow, and green. If you are within the green section, you get paid this, yellow this, and so on.
"That is purely yield, there is not much else looked at, so it's relatively easy to fit within the specs and breed wise you'll see a lot of Limousin crosses, Blue crosses, Charolais - stuff that can put on muscle.
"They do IMF scan stud cattle, but in the Charolais for example it's almost always below average because it's just not something that we look for or breed for."
Ms Hitchen said that it was possible to get premiums on Wagyu and Angus in the UK, however it was not based on measurability, but rather what supermarkets wanted.
"We breed Angus at home and they do look at eating quality within the Angus, but it's not measured specifically if that makes sense," she said.
"It's just that Angus has done fantastic marketing and Wagyu has the name.
"As of a couple of years ago, we've just starting measuring marbling in Wagyus, so that's a relatively new thing for us. In the Angus they just say it's naturally very marbled, rather than an actual figurative scale.
"Australia is so different, I was having a quick read of the specifications and looking at fat and meat colour and oxygenation and things like that, it's fantastic."
While working with Australian Charolais, Ms Hitchen has been comparing what breeders were looking for.
"The English Charolais is more muscle-based. We like to see something with a good, strong, heavily-boned cattle with a bit more muscle definition, tight skin, and plenty of hair, which is definitely something you don't see over here. You guys would focus on softness.
"I think it revolves around the quality versus the yield. When you're looking at muscle you're getting a lot more mass there, whereas if you're looking at softness, that's when the quality and intramuscular fat plays a role."
One of the major reasons she was interested in attending ICMJ was to brush up on carcase judging.
She said while she was involved in a few Angus competitions back home, she said judging was usually based on personal preferences, with less emphasis on public perception of quality.
"I've only briefly looked into the Australian judging system, so I'm not the best person to explain it, but how they revolve specifications around the public's perception is very interesting.
"I was reading a bit of an article here today, it was saying how the general public perceive the bright cherry red colour of meat to be more saleable, whereas I've never thought of it like that.
"Here you're given more information about how the public perceives the steak, because my opinion to yours might be completely different."
She said carcase competitions in the UK also focused more on breed differences, rather than on how producers differed.
"We might look at Angus compared to Charolais, whereas these guys will look at how their next door neighbour is differing from them.
"I feel like before I didn't really perceive how vastly different genetics and things like that can play a role, so that's a really interesting concept I want to play into more and I am totally prepared to have some difficult conversations about eating quality at home."
Ms Hitchen said she had noticed an overall higher baseline for eating quality in Australia.
"When I have a steak here, it's so different, the taste and the quality as a whole is a lot better.
"At home you have to really try and find a good steak, it is there, but you do have to find it, whereas here it seems to be the baseline, the average is higher."
