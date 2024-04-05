Queensland Country Life
Prices lift up to 40c at Blackall weaner sale

By Sally Gall
Updated April 5 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Overnight rain and predictions of wet weather over a widespread portion of Queensland and NSW resulted in average prices lifting 10 to 40 cents across the board at Blackall's second weaner sale for 2024.

