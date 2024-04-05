Prices lift up to 40c at Blackall weaner sale

Overnight rain and predictions of wet weather over a widespread portion of Queensland and NSW resulted in average prices lifting 10 to 40 cents across the board at Blackall's second weaner sale for 2024.
Blackall Combined Agents yarded a total of 5566 head of cattle on Thursday, largely coming in from Blackall, Aramac, Longreach and Winton, yarded before 35 millimetres of rain set in.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia reporter Sam Hart, the overall quality was good and there was increased competition from local restockers, donning raincoats and gumboots to send prices up to 432.2 cents a kilogram for Santa Gertrudis steers from Aramac.
Nick and Steph Hancock, Moonya, Barcaldine were among those sending in young steers as their mustering program got underway, selling Simmental-cross steers weighing an average 285.8 kilograms, for 408.20c/kg or $1167 a head.
BG and JM O'Dell, Toarbee, Jericho, sold Charolais steers for 354.20c/kg at 439.40kg to return $1556/hd.
LA & CR Sypher and Comeram, Kia Ora, Alpha, sold Charbray heifers for 250.20c/kg at 248.40kg to return $621/hd.
RG and LM Wearing, Etna, Hughenden, sold Charbray-cross steers for 326.20c/kg at 356.20kg to return $1162/hd. They also sold Brahman cows for 251.20c/kg at 553.50kg to return $1390/hd.
R and T Jensen, Prairie Downs, Blackall, sold Brahman cows for 245.20c/kg at 603.30kg to return $1479/hd.
Tambo Station Pastoral, Tambo Station, Tambo, sold Santa cows for 246.20c/kg at 620kg to return $1526/hd.
Corella Cattle Company, Corella, Winton, sold very good quality Santa Gertrudis steers for 350.2c/kg weighing 379kg for a return of $1327/hd. They also sold similar quality Santa Gertrudis heifers for 320.2c/kg weighing 250kg for a return of $802/hd.
Hannah Tanks, Corella, Winton, sold Charolais-cross steers for 396.2c/kg weighing 383kg for a return of $1515/hd.
D and L Howard, Corella, Winton, sold Droughtmaster-cross heifers for 246.2c/kg weighing 458kg for a return of $1128/hd.
Ravenswood Pastoral, Ravenswood, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 330.2c/kg weighing 345kg to return $1139/hd.
Jessica Wehl, Ravenswood, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 308.2c/kg weighing 480kg to return $1479/hd.
DM and SE Wehl, Ravenswood, Aramac sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 360.2c/kg weighing 339kg to return $1220/hd.
JR Fitzpatrick and HJ Jenkins, Ravensbath, Barcaldine, sold Brahman-cross steers for 368.2c/kg weighing 311kg to return $1143/hd.
Pemberley Grazing, Pemberley, Longreach, sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 358.2c/kg weighing 340kg to return $1216/hd.
BM Avery and Banjo Grazing Company, Allandale, Blackall sold Charolais-cross heifers for 266.2c/kg weighing 620kg to return $1650/hd.
PJ and OJ Crombie, Drumlion, Longreach sold Brahman-cross steers for 314.2c/kg weighing 432kg to return $1358/hd, also selling Angus-cross steers for 374.2c/kg weighing 350kg to return $1310/hd.
Callan Gleeson, Hilltop, Alpha sold Charolais-cross steers for 346.2c/kg weighing 405kg to return $1403/hd.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall sold Brahman-cross steers for 310.2c/kg weighing 453kg to return $1405/hd. They also sold Simmental-cross heifers for 280.2c/kg weighing 476kg to return $1335/hd.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Ballygar, Aramac sold Brahman-cross cows for 254.2c/kg weighing 578kg to return $1470/hd.
G and J Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac sold Charolais-cross steers for 346.2c/kg weighing 480kg to return $1661/hd, selling Charolais steers for 278.2c/kg weighing 327kg to return $1238/hd. They also sold Charolais-cross heifers for 286.2c/kg weighing 264kg to return $757/hd.
BJ and TL Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac sold Charolais-cross steers for 378.2c/kg weighing 321kg to return $1217/hd, also selling Charolais-cross heifers for 286.2c/kg weighing 300kg to return $858/hd.
DG and DL Carter, Elsinore, Blackall sold Santa-cross steers for 372.2c/kg weighing 339kg to return $1264/hd.
GA and JE Smith, Winton sold Charolais steers for 408.2c/kg weighing 277kg to return $1133/hd.
RD Hay, Kismet, Jericho sold Santa cross steer for 402.2c/kg weighing 326kg to return $1314/hd.
RJ and AV Whiting, Inverurie, Jericho sold Simbrah steers for 430.2c/kg weighing 212kg to return $914/hd.
Romulus Pastoral, Romulus, Blackall sold Santa heifers for 280.2c/kg weighing 427kg to return $1197/hd.
Wando Grazing, Alni, Winton sold Charolais heifers for 270.2c/kg weighing 403kg to return $1089/hd.
Gaza Grazing, Gaza, Longreach sold Angus-cross heifers for 280.0c/kg weighing 252kg to return $708/hd.
Bowie Grazing, Wilawosprey, Charters Towers sold Brahman heifers for 262.2c/kg weighing 292kg to return $765/hd.
RJ Murphy and family, Everton, Aramac sold sale-topping Santa Gertrudis weaner steers to a top of 432c/kg weighing 240kg to return $1039p/hd.
Rosemount Grazing, Rosemount, Barcaldine sold Simmental-cross heifers to a top of 272 c/kg weighing 335 kg to return $913/hd.
Sam and Kerryn Geltch, Scotstoun, Aramac sold Santa steers to a top of 382 c/kg weighing 304 kg to return $1164/hd.
TM and KJ Joseland, Eltham, Isisford sold Angus-cross steers to a top of 388 c/kg weighing 238 kg to return $927/hd. They also sold Angus-cross heifers to a top of 288 c/kg weighing 262 kg to return $755/hd.
ZB and LT Muntelwit, Anrod, Winton sold Droughtmaster-cross steers to a top of 382 c/kg weighing 289 kg to return $1104/hd.
RK and L Politch, Wool Scour, Blackall sold Braford-cross steers for 376.2c/kg weighing 317kgs for a return of $1192/hd. They also sold Braford-cross heifers for 285.0c/kg weighing 352kgs for a return of $1003/hd.
MT and SW Pidgeon, Ventry, Longreach sold Angus-cross steers for 310c/kg weighing 362kgs for a return of $1123/hd.
W Schekoske, Blackall sold Angus-cross steers for 356.2c/kg weighing 261kgs for a return of $930/hd.
M Richardson, Upside Downs, Blackall sold Angus-cross steers for 326.2c/kg weighing 390kgs for a return of $1272p/hd.
BA Schluter, Upside Downs, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers for 326.2c/kg weighing 386kgs for a return of $1261/hd.
AC and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine sold Charolais-cross heifers for 274.2c/kg weighing 320kgs for a return of $878/hd.
LM and LJ Fielder, Oakvale, Aramac sold Charolais-cross heifers for 240c/kg weighing 223kg for a return of $1076/hd.
