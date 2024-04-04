QFF urges Premier to 'reject' proposed CCS of the Great Artesian Basin

The Queensland Farmers' Federation will lead a delegation of industry and community leaders to meet with Premier Steven Miles today to urge him to reject the proposed carbon capture and storage project planned for the Great Artesian Basin.
Instead the QFF will ask Mr Miles to put in place regulations to stop future CCS proposals into water aquifers in the GAB.
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard said "the concern and opposition (to the proposed carbon capture and storage project) is overwhelming."
"This decision is critical for industry, for communities, and for future generations to come and QFF calls on the Queensland Government to reject this project and protect water aquifers in the GAB from future CCS proposals," she said.
"In 30 years of industry development and advocacy work, I have never seen community and industry so unified and come together like they have on this issue."
QFF will be joined by the Local Government Association of Queensland, mayors from regional councils, the Queensland Conservation Council, and peak agricultural industry groups for a meeting with the Premier, which they said will be a show of force from all corners of community, environment and agricultural interests who have come together to protect the GAB - one of Australia's greatest natural assets.
If approved, the proposed carbon capture and storage project would see liquefied carbon dioxide injected into a water producing aquifer (the precipice sandstone) within the GAB.
At the meeting, QFF will present to the premier the more than 1500 signatures and messages that have been received from community and industry members expressing grave concerns about the proposed project.
Ms Sheppard said the GAB is one of the largest underground freshwater resources in the world generating approximately $13 billion in value to the national economy every year, providing a vital resource for 180,000 people, 7600 businesses and 120 towns.
Know more or got a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
