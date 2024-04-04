Queensland Country Life
QFF urges Premier to 'reject' proposed CCS of the Great Artesian Basin

Updated April 5 2024 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
The QFF is urging the state premier to reject a CCS plan which will impact water from the Great Artesian Basin. Picture: QCL File
The Queensland Farmers' Federation will lead a delegation of industry and community leaders to meet with Premier Steven Miles today to urge him to reject the proposed carbon capture and storage project planned for the Great Artesian Basin.

