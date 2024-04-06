Dancefloor delivers for Michael and Lyndal

Would it really be a central Queensland love story if it didn't take place at a local race meet?
When a tall, strapping, young grazier approached Lyndal Tuttle on the Dingo Races dance floor in 2016 all she wanted to do was go to the bar and get another drink.
Little did she know two years later their paths would meet again, but this time she did accept Michael Dahl's offer to dance.
On October 28, 2023, the pair were married at The Paddock, Yeppoon.
Michael, from Brolga Gully, Baralaba and Lyndal, from Clermont, chose the "beautiful and practical" wedding venue located conveniently in the middle for both their family and friends.
"The venue was very well tailored to our personalities," Lyndal said.
"Both from rural backgrounds it was a small piece of the bush conveniently located at the beach, which meant all of our guests and ourselves included could enjoy a weekend away but also still feel at home."
Amy Holcombe Photography from Moura captured their special day and Alan Guilfoyle was their celebrant.
Lily and Lotus at Rockhampton handled the flowers while Floss Studios, Rockhampton, did their hair and makeup.
