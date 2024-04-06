Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dancefloor delivers for Michael and Lyndal

April 7 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Amy Holcombe Photography

Would it really be a central Queensland love story if it didn't take place at a local race meet?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.