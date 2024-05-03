Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Past QCL beef achievers say award increases industry credibility

By Isabella Hanson
May 3 2024 - 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dalene Wray was the first female to receive the award in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Dalene Wray
Dalene Wray was the first female to receive the award in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Dalene Wray

As the highly anticipated Rabobank Beef Industry Awards approaches, previous recipients of the Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year award have reflected on how the prestigious title gained them increased industry recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.