ICMJ Northern Conference empowers future leaders in the beef capital

More than 130 early career beef industry professionals and uni students have been building their beef industry knowledge at the 2024 ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton this week.
The conference familiarised attendees with the fundamentals of meat quality, carcase specifications in today's market, the requirements of the modern consumer and the role of new technologies in meeting those needs.
Since its inception in 2019, the event has cemented its place in the northern beef industry's calendar and within the broader Australian ICMJ program. It has aimed to cultivate future leaders and professionals within the global red meat industry.
ICMJ Northern Conference chair Chloe Gould said the calibre of speakers in this year's program, including Cattle Australia deputy chair Adam Coffey, was a huge draw card for participants, especially in the lead up to Beef 2024.
"Adam Coffey is a passionate advocate for the northern beef industry and his unconventional path into beef production is a great example of how passion and persistence are two key elements to success," she said.
Other notable speakers on the program included AgForce president Georgie Somerset, technical experts like DIT AgTech CEO Mark Peart and AMIC industry affairs manager Tim Ryan, and A Place to Call Home podcast host, Sam Fryer.
Hosted by CQUniversity and Teys Australia, the conference was being held from April 3 to 6 and included professional development, workshops, presentations, the ever-popular carcase breakdown and meat judging competition.
Another key part of the program was the industry and careers expo, highlighting opportunities available at some of Australia's major meat processing companies, several large vertically integrated beef supply chains, and a variety of industry service providers.
The conference would conclude with a gala awards dinner at the Great Western Hotel, recognising the best beef carcase judges across a range of classes on Saturday, April 6.
