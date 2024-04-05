Queensland Country Life
ICMJ Northern Conference empowers future leaders in the beef capital

April 5 2024 - 11:00am
More than 130 early career beef industry professionals and uni students have been building their beef industry knowledge at the 2024 ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton this week.

