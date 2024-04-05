Productive low cost central west cattle country for 2200 cattle

Old Euston has hit the market as a low cost cattle operation with reliable water, good fencing and the necessary improvements.
Covering 22,908 hectares (56,583 acres), the freehold property located between Longreach and Winton is underpinned by a mix pasture and country types well suited to breeding, backgrounding and fattening.
Described as being suited as a stand alone operation or an addition to an existing enterprise, Old Euston is well placed to access live cattle export markets through both Townsville and Cloncurry as well as a variety of meatworks, feedlots and store cattle markets to the south.
Spelling, saleyard and weigh facilities are also located in Winton, Longreach and Blackall.
Access to Old Euston is from the Morella Silso Road, off the Landsborough Highway.
The well developed, grassed up holding is estimated to comfortably run 2200 adult cattle equivalents throughout the year.
Old Euston is a good mix of open Mitchell grass downs interspersed with shaded downs, sweet pebbly ridges, and gidyea country.
The Mountain, Spring, Bloodwood and Bull creek systems are also found on the property and are heavily grassed with buffel and shaded with coolibah and bloodwood timber.
Typical grasses, herbages, and succulents are also found in season.
The property is very reliably watered by a series of solar pumps, pipes and tanks, making the maximum distance to water about 1.5km.
The average annual rainfall is 425mm (17 inches).
There is about 1790ha (4431 acres) of gidyea timber, of which about 600ha (1500 acre) has recently been thinned, and about 2158ha (5322 acres) of fenced range or escarpment country.
There are two bores and 15 dams supplying the reticulated system. Remote water monitoring is installed at several important watering points.
The property is well fenced into 14 paddocks and two holding paddocks with the boundaries have four barbed wires and the internals three barbed wires.
The necessary material for the construction of an exclusion fence is also on-site.
A laneway system connects the outer paddocks to the watered cattle yards.
The steel yards will comfortably work 800 head and feature shade over the crush, a five way draft, concreted work areas, and a sprinkler system.
The station complex has a good set of air-conditioned quarters powered by a solar battery system, a 12x6m machinery shed and a 12x24m hay shed.
Tenders for Old Euston close on May 2.
Contact Philip Avery, 0427 779 780, TopX Cloncurry, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property & Livestock, Longreach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.