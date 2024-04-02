Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Familiar faces return to councils at Barcy, Mackay

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 2 2024 - 8:36pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Chandler has made a successful return to local government as the Barcaldine Regional Council mayor. Picture: Supplied
Rob Chandler has made a successful return to local government as the Barcaldine Regional Council mayor. Picture: Supplied

Rob Chandler is set to begin his sixth local government term after a four-year hiatus from the Barcaldine Regional Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.