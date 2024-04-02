Familiar faces return to councils at Barcy, Mackay

Rob Chandler is set to begin his sixth local government term after a four-year hiatus from the Barcaldine Regional Council.
A well-known face in the Barcaldine community, Cr Chandler lost the 2020 mayoral race to then-councillor Sean Dillon, who has gone on to become the LNP candidate for the state seat of Gregory.
Cr Chandler had earlier had two terms with the Barcaldine Shire Council, one as a councillor and another as mayor, then made the amalgamation transition to serve three terms as Barcaldine Regional Council mayor to 2020.
He said local government was in his blood and he felt it was time to go back into that arena, if the community wanted him.
He defeated councillor and former Aramac Shire Council mayor Gary Peoples by 61 votes when the mayoral poll was declared just before the Easter break.
"I wasn't particularly confident of the outcome but in a small community, a margin of 50 is hard to claw back," he said.
His last four years have been spent working with Professor Ross Garnaut on the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Zone and the Clean Energy Corridor, and he said he thought he would be able to drive those projects further from a council position.
"I think we need to pick up our game with grants and subsidies, and we can be marketed a bit better," he added.
One thing likely to be different is the livestreaming of council meetings, if Cr Chandler's plan to take meetings back to the four small communities of Jericho, Alpha, Aramac and Muttaburra is supported by the new council.
He didn't believe the community got much out of the livestream, brought in as a result of COVID restrictions.
"I'm not sure how many people viewed the stream - we'll have to ask the community," he said, adding that he wanted fellow councillors to get out and about in each of the towns.
Cr Chandler paid tribute to Mr People's 26 years of service in local government.
Further east, in Mackay, where Greg Williamson has reclaimed the mayoralty, former councillor and then federal MP George Christensen has been voted in as one of 10 councillors there.
The controversial political figure ran as part of a Mackay First team led by mayoral candidate Steve 'Jacko' Jackson and has described himself as a 'wokebuster', vowing to cut rates as well as mount a culture war.
Cr Christensen started his political career as a Mackay councillor in 2004, becoming the Nationals Member for Dawson in 2010, resigning in 2022 to take a tilt at a Senate seat in the federal election that year as a One Nation candidate.
He received the second highest number of votes in March, 25,556, compared to the 26,376 votes for re-elected independent councillor Belinda Hassan.
Just over 100 years after Dr Ellen Kent-Hughes became Kingaroy's first female councillor, females will dominate the South Burnett Regional Council boardroom.
Five of the six councillors are women and former deputy mayor Kathy Duff has claimed victory in the mayoral race.
She received 41.95 per cent of the vote after preferences were distributed, while fellow councillor Kirstie Schumacher polled 24.45pc, Gavin 'Spud' Jone 21.8pc, and Tom Wilson 11.8pc.
A councillor for 20 years, Cr Duff said she believed her experience and five-point-plan had been contributing factors in her win.
"It's good to see women stepping up," she said, saying there had been a perception from the community that females would work collaboratively for the good of the community.
Cr Duff actively campaigned for the retention of divisions in the council, saying it was important to ensure every corner of the region was represented.
"The previous council talked about removing divisions, but we've got agricultural communities as well as built-up areas and both need representation," she said.
"I've controversially not supported portfolios - I will encourage councillors to be across everything happening in their division, and to work hard for it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.