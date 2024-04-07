Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Industry-led programs leading the way in sustainability

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
April 7 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industry-led programs leading the way in sustainability
Industry-led programs leading the way in sustainability

Queensland farmers are the Great Barrier Reef's biggest asset when it comes to improving water quality, and Queensland agriculture continues to lead the way when it comes to underpinning environmental outcomes, strong regional communities and some of the world's best food, fibre and foliage production systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.