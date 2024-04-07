Industry-led programs leading the way in sustainability

Queensland farmers are the Great Barrier Reef's biggest asset when it comes to improving water quality, and Queensland agriculture continues to lead the way when it comes to underpinning environmental outcomes, strong regional communities and some of the world's best food, fibre and foliage production systems.
Over time, industry-led programs have had an important role to play in supporting farmers to achieve these outcomes.
Take for instance the cane industry's Smartcane Best Management Practice (BMP). The program, which launched in 2014, has seen significant uptake with almost half of Queensland's cane growing areas now accredited under Smartcane BMP.
Not only do these programs address water quality, but they have also led to Queensland sugarcane gaining a global reputation for sustainability. In turn, the program has enabled the cane industry access to premium markets, as well as diversification opportunities into the biofuel sector which requires a sustainable feedstock.
Canegrowers, Australia's peak body group representing the sugarcane industry, recently highlighted research noting that Smartcane BMP accredited growers have reduced their emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 emissions levels on account of practice changes.
This is a voluntary program and farmers have achieved this outcome through their own ongoing commitment to on farm best practice.
Not only do these achievements put these cane growers ahead of levels now legislated by government, but they further enhance the marketability of Queensland sugar, result in productivity gains on-farm and thereby reduce input costs, improving the bottom line for accredited growers.
Another beneficial program has been QFF's Agricultural Extension Work Placement Program, which has just entered its fourth year of operations. The program connects early career extension professionals with backgrounds in agriculture and science with host agribusinesses to build capacity with landholders in the Great Barrier Reef catchment areas.
This is a practical capacity building program which brings eight new professionals into the industry to help support farmers in the Reef catchments to continue delivering their world leading sustainability, productivity and natural resource and land management activities on-farm.
Throughout the program extension officers receive mentoring and guidance from established practitioners within their organisation. Since its launch in 2018 the program has trained 31 extension officers, many of whom have stayed on with their host organisation to continue delivering support to growers in the regions.
Smartcane BMP and the Agricultural Extension Work Placement program are great examples of the programs available to assist in building a sustainable agricultural future for the powerhouse food and foliage production region that complements the Great Barrier Reef Catchment.
Well done to our farmers who have an "internationally enviable environmental sustainability record" as outlined in the ABARES Environmental Sustainability and Agri-Environmental Indicators And International Comparisons Report.
You can read that report here: https://www.agriculture.gov.au/abares/products/insights/environmental-sustainability-and-agri-environmental-indicators
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.