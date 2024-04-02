Queensland Country Life
End of Mount Morgan level six water restrictions signals transition from carted water

April 2 2024 - 4:00pm
Mayor Tony Williams and councillor Cherie Rutherford at Mt Morgan No 7 Dam. Picture supplied by Rockhampton Regional Council
After three years of water supply uncertainty, Mount Morgan residents will see level six water restrictions lifted today at 6pm, marking the beginning of a transition away from carted water.

