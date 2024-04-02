End of Mount Morgan level six water restrictions signals transition from carted water

After three years of water supply uncertainty, Mount Morgan residents will see level six water restrictions lifted today at 6pm, marking the beginning of a transition away from carted water.
Level six restrictions were put in place in March 2021 when dam levels fell below 10 per cent.
Rainfall in the catchment in early 2024 saw the No 7 Dam reach full capacity with Rockhampton Regional Council now able to reconnect the town's water supply from the dam and the Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant.
This process will begin initially with a blend between dam water and carted water from Rockhampton's water supply.
Council will then reduce the level of carted water in stages over a two to three-week period to help residents adjust to the expected change in taste and ensure capacity and operations at the water treatment plant function as expected.
Council has conducted trial and testing of the water treatment plant over the past three months to prepare for the switchover and ensure that the town's drinking water meets stringent guidelines.
At current levels, Council is confident there is sufficient water storage available to meet demand until construction of the 28km Mount Morgan Water Supply Pipeline is completed.
The pipeline is an important long-term water security measure, providing a sustainable solution for the town.
The pipeline will ensure Mount Morgan has the water infrastructure it needs to grow and thrive and remove the likelihood of future water restrictions and carting as a result of localised drought and low rainfall.
Council will continue to monitor water storage levels and usage and provide regular updates as the pipeline progresses.
Mayor of RRC, Tony Williams, said this was a great day for Mount Morgan and the region more broadly.
"We have all been conscious of the challenges the Mount Morgan community has experienced over the past three years," Mayor Williams said.
"To be able to remove restrictions and utilise the dam water while we build the Mount Morgan pipeline is a positive thing.
"The need to introduce restrictions and the development of the pipeline was one of the first matters I dealt with as mayor.
"It's something that I have lived the highs and the lows over the past three years and something which I personally am proud to see being resolved.
"I want to thank local residents and business for their patience and understanding over this period. I know it's not been easy, but the end is in sight and I am really pleased that we can take this step today."
Divisional councillor Cherie Rutherford thanked the community for their perseverance and resilience during the last three years.
"We absolutely recognise the impact the prolonged drought has had on residents and business," Cr Rutherford said.
"I want to assure everyone that this has been a decision Council has looked at carefully and one that we are so happy to be able to make.
"We have been working through the process over the last three months to trial and test the water treatment plant and then treat and test the water from the dam.
"I think we've reached a very positive outcome and one that will see us through to the completion of the pipeline.
"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel as we reconnect every household to their very own water source, knowing that every day that pipeline is getting closer and closer.
"I want to thank everyone for their patience and support during this period and recognise how big a step this truly is."
The transition from carted water to water from the No 7 Dam will begin on Tuesday April 2.
