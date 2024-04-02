Queensland Country Life
Australia nabs 'largest' defence export deal in history

By Tess Ikonomou
April 2 2024 - 11:00am
Germany's parliament has approved a plan to buy Australian-made armoured vehicles. (HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE)
More than 100 armoured vehicles will be made in Queensland for Germany under a $1 billion defence deal, as Anthony Albanese lauds it as the single largest military export agreement in Australian history.

