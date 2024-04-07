Gardening guru: Seaweed a gardener's secret weapon

Seaweed is a great plant tonic and a secret weapon in every gardener's arsenal. Though it does have many advantages, there are still some strong misconceptions about seaweed and its uses in the garden. Most notably, seaweed extracts are not categorised as a fertiliser, and thus, is not a useful tool for immediately overcoming nutrient deficiencies. Nevertheless, gardeners who use seaweed products will ultimately nurture plants that flourish beyond expectation. So, here are my top three reasons for using seaweed at home to improve the health of your patch.
Seaweed emerges as nature's remedy for plant stressors, be it drought, frost, or pest and disease. Laden with plant hormones, seaweed helps plants navigate challenging circumstances. Notably, it fosters robust root development, encouraging plants to explore broader and deeper soil horizons, helping plants establish quicker after planting.
Seaweed is rich in complex carbohydrates which can be used by soil flora. For example, microorganisms make use of seaweed as a fuel for powering biochemical processes. As microbes in the soil break down organic matter, nutrients are released back into the soil profile. Therefore, applying seaweed to garden soils indirectly boosts plant health by feeding soil microbes.
Though seaweed is not a robust fertiliser it still carries tiny quantities of essential nutrients and numerous trace elements beneficial to plant health. When compared to other liquid concentrates, seaweed offers a small boost without overloading plants. Tomatoes, for instance, benefit from seaweed as they are not gross feeders, and the addition of rich (NPK) fertilisers can enhance leafy growth at the expense of fruit and flowers.
Top Tip: Mix some seaweed emulsion with other liquid concentrates, like fish and worm juice, to create a more diverse and beneficial blend.
