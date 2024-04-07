Gardening guru: Seaweed a gardener's secret weapon

Seaweed is a great plant tonic and a secret weapon in every gardener's arsenal. Though it does have many advantages, there are still some strong misconceptions about seaweed and its uses in the garden. Most notably, seaweed extracts are not categorised as a fertiliser, and thus, is not a useful tool for immediately overcoming nutrient deficiencies. Nevertheless, gardeners who use seaweed products will ultimately nurture plants that flourish beyond expectation. So, here are my top three reasons for using seaweed at home to improve the health of your patch.