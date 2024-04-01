Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Alsops forge path to self-sustainability through income diversification

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam, Casey and Oliver Alsop at their Biloela home property Overflow where they breed commercial cattle and grow leucaena for fodder and seed distribution. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Sam, Casey and Oliver Alsop at their Biloela home property Overflow where they breed commercial cattle and grow leucaena for fodder and seed distribution. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

The Alsop family from Biloela have diversified their income streams to work towards creating a self-sustaining operation, hoping to one day enable them to spend more time on-farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.