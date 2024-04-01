Blackall thanks cattle donors

The Blackall Campdraft committee recognised two long-time supporting cattle donors at a special presentation held in Blackall recently.
Matthew Markwell, manager of Champion Station owned by the Russell Pastoral Operation, and Andrew Peterson, manager of Alice Downs owned by Liz Allen, were presented framed portraits of their cattle en route to last year's Blackall Campdraft.
Blackall Campdraft Association president Joe Grove said they were fortunate to have had the backing of these local producers who not only donated their cattle but walked them to and from the grounds, which resulted in huge cost savings for the host committee.
The cattle from Champion Station are walked about 70 kilometres to the Blackall Showgrounds and the cattle donated from Alice Downs are walked 15km and then returned by the same method.
NAPCO have also been instrumental in assisting the Blackall Campdraft Association donating cattle that have been on the road droving between properties.
The Blackall Tambo Regional Council has been a long-time sponsor and supporter of the Blackall Campdraft Association and has started major upgrades to the local showground facilities, including a new bar and canteen, new load out facility, cattle storage and stock water, increased non-powered camping area, lighting and sound/PA system, new secretary's box and viewing platform.
The campdraft arena was also resurfaced last year with loam mixed in with river sand that will allow for an all-weather surface.
The Blackall Showgrounds are shared by the Central West Equestrian Group, the Outback Barrel Racing Association, the Barcoo Pastoral Show Society which will be hosting the Queensland State Sheep Show this year, the Magpies Rugby League team, Team Penning and the Blackall Campdraft Association and are used extensively throughout the year.
Assisting the improvements to the Blackall Showgrounds was a $100,000 grant received from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
The popular facilities are also used to host the Central West Qld Working Dog Sale scheduled for the May 10 - 11 to be held in conjunction with their annual show. Last year, the sale recorded an Australian pup record price of $23,500 for a border collie, Addy's Snip, on account of Marty Addy and Emma Sutherland.
Local mayor Andrew Martin said the Blackall Tambo Regional Council was keen to support local organised sporting events that helped to promote the western Queensland region.
"Campdrafting has been a great pillar in the bush and has a wonderful following that allows social interaction and combines a uniquely Australian family sport," he said.
"After these improvements the Blackall Showgrounds will have undergone a total revamp and we look forward to the grounds being used and shared by so many disciplines."
Previously, the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) held its 2010 National Finals at Blackall and the local Campdraft Association is keen to host similar events in the future.
A second campdraft committee also shares the Blackall Showgrounds; the St. Josephs P & F Campdraft holds events biennially with the proceeds benefiting the local Catholic school.
The Blackall Campdraft Association will hold its annual event from August 2-4 this year.
