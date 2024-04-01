Queensland Country Life
Blackall thanks cattle donors

By Robyn Paine
April 1 2024 - 2:00pm
The Blackall Campdraft committee recognised two long-time supporting cattle donors at a special presentation held in Blackall recently.

