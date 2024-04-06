Is there inheritance tax on your super?

Maintaining funds in superannuation typically offers favourable tax advantages. Throughout a member's working years, both earnings and contributions are typically taxed at a rate of 15 per cent. Upon retirement and the initiation of an account-based pension, earnings are often taxed at 0pc, up to the individual's transfer balance cap. While this structure presents an excellent investment opportunity, it's important to be mindful of the potential imposition of death benefits tax upon the member's death.