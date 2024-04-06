Is there inheritance tax on your super?

Although Australia lacks an inheritance tax, several taxes are triggered upon an individual's death. One often overlooked tax is the superannuation death benefits tax, which is gaining significance due to increased longevity and wealth accumulation.
Maintaining funds in superannuation typically offers favourable tax advantages. Throughout a member's working years, both earnings and contributions are typically taxed at a rate of 15 per cent. Upon retirement and the initiation of an account-based pension, earnings are often taxed at 0pc, up to the individual's transfer balance cap. While this structure presents an excellent investment opportunity, it's important to be mindful of the potential imposition of death benefits tax upon the member's death.
In most cases, super death benefits paid to dependants, such as spouses and children under 18, are tax-exempt. Surviving spouses typically receive super payments tax-free. Similarly, super benefits withdrawn by members aged over 60 while alive are not subject to taxation.
However, tax obligations arise when super balances are paid to adult children or non-dependent beneficiaries upon death. In such cases, recipients face a 15pc tax on the "taxed component" of the amount received, potentially up to $150,000 per $1 million paid out, plus a Medicare levy of an additional 2pc. The Medicare levy can be avoided by directing the lump sum death benefit to the deceased's estate, which bypasses the Medicare system.
Taxable and tax-free components are typically outlined in the annual member statement from the super fund. Sometimes, a significant portion of the benefit is tax-free, mitigating the impact of the 15pc death benefits tax.
Sometimes individuals contemplate reducing their super balances to avoid this tax. By withdrawing money from super accounts and investing it elsewhere, it decreases future exposure to the death benefits tax. However, money invested in an individual's name is subject to tax based on the individual's marginal tax rate. In addition, eligibility to withdraw from a super account usually requires reaching preservation age, terminating employment, or reaching 65.
When considering withdrawing from a super account, it's crucial to assess the overall financial situation, including implications for asset protection and estate planning. You should seek the advice of a financial planner before taking any action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.