The Cedars developed for 350 breeders, even in drier seasons | Video

The Cedars is a 2089 hectare (5162 acre) property that has been developed as a sustainable breeding enterprise conservatively running 350 breeders, even in drier seasons.
Owned by Ed and Donna Wales since 1992, the tidy freehold grazing property is situated on the bitumen Coal Road in the Dumgree district above the Callide Dam.
The Cedars is located 29km south west of Biloela and 96km from Gladstone and features sweet forest country with blue gum hollows and rolling ridges running back to steeper areas along the eastern boundary.
A conservative stocking rate and good management has resulted in strong stands of native bluegrass along with improved pastures and legumes.
The four main paddocks are serviced by a centrally located set of equipped cattle yards, which have mostly been upgraded with steel posts and rails.
Water is mainly supplied from a permanent spring in Spring Creek and two equipped bores.
There are also seven dams plus seasonal water holes in creeks and gullies.
Improvements include a four bay workshop and machinery shed, two stables, a tack room, round yard, house cow yard.
The large five bedroom plus office family home is set on new steel adjustable stumps. There is also a three car carport.
The Cedars will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Biloela on April 10.
Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
