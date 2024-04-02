Doe makes $900 high at Yarrabee sale

After several years of strong results, buyers at the Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale at Goombungee Showgrounds on March 28 snapped up quality lots at bargain prices.
Of all 141 animals offered, 54 sold at an average of $470 and a high of $900.
Nine of the 40 bucks offered sold for an average $344 and of the 63 does offered 37 sold for an average of $501.
The top priced buck sold for $500 to Karara-based Ben Hammond while the top priced doe for $900 went to Australian army veterans, Stephen Hagan and Michael Lindeblad of Sundown Boer Farm at Stanthorpe.
Mr Hammond who trades under Oak Camp Partnership and works for Elders Inglewood, said he was interested in Yarrabee 210 which was an 18-month polled composite red buck to boost the herd on his 230ha property.
"I also bought Yarrabee 2756, a full commercial red buck for $450," he said.
"We have been breeding the full cross rangeland polls and we will introduce the new blood and this should do the trick and put a bit of the quality into the herd."
Mr Hammond said he preferred polled livestock as, "they fight less, just push each other around and are easier on staff".
Under the hammer two rams of the 21 offered sold for an average of $700, while of the 17 ewes, six sold for an average of $392.
The top priced Dorper ram, Yarrabee 228 sold at $800 and Dorper ewe Yarrabee 003 for $500, with both purchased by Malcolm Sluggett, who also purchased two other ewes comprising of lots 135 and 136.
Mr Sluggett said he and his wife intended to breed from the animals on their 32 hectare property east of Warwick.
"We had white Dorpers 10 years ago and destocked during the 2019 drought," he said.
"On our place we have 10 head of Dexter cattle and my dad and I attended the sale as we want to diversify into sheep.
"We will breed from them and hope to get lambs from all the ewes in the coming season."
Mr Sluggett said he was very pleased with the condition of his purchases.
"What drew me to the Yarrabee sale was I had heard of them in the past," he said.
"I knew they had good stock at Yarrabee and a reputation for being good breeders."
Grant Daniel Long auctioneer Darren Hartwig worked hard to get bidders hands out of pockets.
After the sale Mr Hartwig said he felt the results represented the current market but added there were some good indicators for the future.
"I think the better end of the bucks and does sold well," he said
"The standard bred does seamed to be more in favour this year (but) the sheep seemed to be a little bit tough (to sell).
"Definitely the better bred bucks and does sold to good competition."
Mr Hartwig said after several good sales years he felt the current downturn would slowly improve.
"I think it's a case of the market picking up from the goats and sheep, the goat market is pretty average at the moment," he said.
"Helen has a great reputation for her bucks and does and the quality of her livestock is excellent.
"I am sure being an annual event it will pick up next year."
One of the youngest to attend the sale was Indiana Blanch, 13, who along with her parents Nadine and Roger Blanch were keen to inspect the standard does. and secure at least one for her to enter to local agricultural shows.
While the family who are based on 900ha mixed crop and livestock property at Ellangowan were the under-bidders on Yarrabee 3828 which went for $700 to their bid of $650, they secured the previous lot for $500.
After missing out on standard doe Yarrabee 3868 which sold under the hammer for $900 to Sundown Boer Farm, the Blanch family bought stand doe Yarrabee 3854 for $750, Yarrabee 3866 for $500 and Yarrabee 3890 for $400.
"I'm going to hopefully show some," Indiana said as she helped load the animals onto the family trailer.
"I'll pamper them and give some goat pellet treats."
"Pedigree is very important," Ms Blanch said.
"We breed the standards and Indiana shows them."
Elders sheep and wool south western Queensland manager Peter Sealy said while the sales and clearance results were not ideal, there were no issues with livestock presented.
"Overall the market and industry were reflected in the sale," he said.
"The quality of the livestock was fine."
Yarrabee principal Helen Darlington was pragmatic about the results.
"We have had some interest after the auction, it looks like there are some sales in the pipeline," she said.
"The older does sold and I am proud of the quality of our animals.
"A few of our sheep sold and the others don't sell by a certain date then I'll keep them and lamb them out.
"I have plenty of feed so that's a positive."
Ms Darlington said she is optimistic the industry will improve.
"We have had several very good years and this evens it out," she said
"I am sure it will pick up."
