Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Doe makes $900 high at Yarrabee sale

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated April 2 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GDL auctioneer Darren Hartwig (centre) with Elders agents conducted the Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale at Goombungee Showgrounds on March 28. Picture: Alison Paterson
GDL auctioneer Darren Hartwig (centre) with Elders agents conducted the Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale at Goombungee Showgrounds on March 28. Picture: Alison Paterson

After several years of strong results, buyers at the Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale at Goombungee Showgrounds on March 28 snapped up quality lots at bargain prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.