Steers top at 456c at Roma store sale

A total of 2072 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 456 cents a kilogram and averaged 449c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 422c/kg and averaged 377c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 410c/kg and averaged 352c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 378c/kg and averaged 348c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 336c/kg and averaged 303c/kg.
D and S Hurley, Yarrawonga, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 456c/kg, reaching $1054 to average $821. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 294c/kg, reaching $1251 to average $687. The Simmental cross cow and calves sold to $1660 per head to average $1652.
Westmac Pastoral, Gulargambone, sold Angus cross steers to 422c/kg, reaching $1319 to average $1147.
A and H Stringer, Oakville, Miles, sold Angus cross steers to 410c/kg, reaching $1118 to average $1105.
JE and JL Creevey, Lucknow Station, Augathella sold Charolais cross steers to 406c/kg, reaching $1295 to average $1127. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 296c/kg, reaching $1669 to average $716.
BM Avery and Banjo Grazing Company Pty Ltd, Gumvale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching $1398 to average $1326.
Bushy Park Pastoral Pty Ltd, Bushy Park, Cloncurry, sold Droughtmaster steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1279 to average $1010.
David Stanford, Waldrona, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching $1716 to average $1441.
Jarvis Black, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching $1075 to average $1075.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 294c/kg and averaged 291c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 296c/kg and averaged 247c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 294c/kg, averaging 247c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 270c/kg, averaging 229c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg range topped at 270c/kg, averaging 253c/kg.
CW, EM and LM Hartwig, Bungaban, Wandoan, sold Charolais cross heifers to 292c/kg, reaching $864 to average $714.
Cows 330-400kg reached 218c/kg and averaged 178c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 220c/kg, averaging 201c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 240c/kg, averaging 219c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 240c/kg, averaging 227c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.