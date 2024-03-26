Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Rain-affected yarding at Toowoomba

Updated March 26 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain-affected yarding at Toowoomba
Rain-affected yarding at Toowoomba

Light rain across the supply area held numbers close to the previous week's level at 108 head at Toowoomba on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.