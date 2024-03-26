Rain-affected yarding at Toowoomba

Light rain across the supply area held numbers close to the previous week's level at 108 head at Toowoomba on Monday.
There was a large variation in quality across the yarding. A fair panel of buyers was present and in line with previous weeks a large number of onlookers were in attendance.
Prices generally remained close to the last sale with only quality variations.
A fair sample of light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 374c to average 342c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 310c to average from 280c to 293c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 278c and a few to feed made to 300c to average 275c/kg.
Only a handful of cows were penned with some plain condition medium weights making to 162c and a very heavy Friesian cow made to 180c/kg to return $1378. Bulls made to 220c/kg.
The occasional light weight steer sold open auction made to $395. Cows and calves made to $1440/unit.
