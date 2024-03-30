Rabobank marks 20 years in Dalby

Rabobank has celebrated 20 years of serving the Dalby agricultural community.
More than 100 clients and guests turned out for the celebrations, held at the Dalby Events Centre.
The evening's program included a welcome and thanks from Rabobank regional manager Brad James, who reflected on the history of Rabobank both locally and globally.
"Reaching this milestone would not be possible without the ongoing support of the bank's clients, and we are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation," Mr James said.
"And our clients were eager to join in celebrating Rabobank's achievements in the Dalby area. The bank has been instrumental in nurturing their growth ambitions over the past two decades," he said.
Mr James also acknowledged the efforts of Rabobank's staff in Dalby. "The team demonstrate a deep sense of care and interest in our clients and their businesses."
The evening also paid tribute to staff member Michael Webber, who clocked up 20 years with Rabobank and opened the branch with Justin Harrison.
And one of the branch's foundation clients and Condamine producer, Mary Morgan, was on hand to cut the anniversary cake.
