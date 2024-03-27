Reduced yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 160 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
They reported numbers were reduced due to rain, also vendors hesitant to sell due to the short weeks and the price reduction over the past fortnight.
All export cattle regained last fortnight's losses.
G and V Brewster sold Limousin cross vealer steers at 299.2 cents a kilogram with an outcome of $710. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from RAAU Pty Ltd sold for 301.2c/kg returning $843.
A Taylor's Santa Gertrudis backgrounder steers sold for 315.2c/kg, returning $1221.
T Strong sold Droughtmaster feeder steers at 307.2c/kg to come back at $1413. A and P Elsley sold Brangus cross 8 tooth ox at 271.2c/kg or $2386.
Droughtmaster medium cows from J Spann sold for 236.2c/kg to return $1251. B and A McLoughlin sold Droughtmaster cross medium cows at 236.2c/kg for an outcome of $1342.
Charolais cross heavy cows from T Dunning made 240.2c/kg, returning $1357, while Angus cross heavy cows from A and D Cutler came in at 230c/kg to realise $1472.
D and B Delaforce sold Santa Gertrudis bulls at 255.2c/kg with an outcome of $2118.
