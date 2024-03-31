Queensland Country Life
QFF joins campaign against CCS in Great Artesian Basin

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
March 31 2024 - 3:00pm
QFF, the Local Government Association of Queensland and the Queensland Conservation Council have come together to demonstrate the unified community and industry position against the proposed carbon capture and storage project in the Great Artesian Basin.

