QFF joins campaign against CCS in Great Artesian Basin

QFF, the Local Government Association of Queensland and the Queensland Conservation Council have come together to demonstrate the unified community and industry position against the proposed carbon capture and storage project in the Great Artesian Basin.
The project proposes to inject liquified carbon dioxide into a useable water resource aquifer in the GAB, which will increase groundwater acidity. Modelling contained in the project's Environmental Impact Statement suggests this process will mobilise heavy metals to levels unsafe for human or animal consumption.
There is a clear consensus from across the community that CCS has no place in one of Australia's, if not the world's, most critical natural assets. Many are concerned that CCS in the GAB is being eyed off by global corporations as a tool at the cost of a water resource relied upon by inland Australia's food and fibre producing enterprises, small businesses, rural communities and valuable natural eco-systems.
Leading agricultural scientists Dr Terry McCosker, founder of Carbon Link and RCS, and University of Melbourne professor Richard Eckard, recently commented on the proposal, noting the impacts the project would have on agriculture and the risks to this critical natural asset.
The proposal is simply an example of very poor climate policy which stands to forever jeopardise Australian inland water security, agricultural productivity, rural communities and natural eco-systems, by 'poisoning the well' with lead, arsenic and cadmium.
The Queensland government must reject this proposal and put in place measures that will protect the GAB from CCS in the future. There is far too much at stake and we owe it to future generations to protect the GAB.
In the past few weeks QFF has given Queenslanders the opportunity to add their voice to this campaign, with these messages of opposition to the project to be presented to the Queensland Premier in the coming weeks The momentum has been incredible with hundreds of signatures being pledged each day. The level of concern is undeniable.
If you are concerned about CCS in the GAB haven't already, please go to our website and add your voice to the campaign at https://qff.org.au/no-ccs-in-the-gab/
