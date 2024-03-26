10-year-old Rose tames wild brumby for debut at Springsure Brumby Challenge

At just 10 years old, Rose Habermann from Springsure has tamed and trained a wild brumby mare.
She purchased the mare seven months ago using her own money raised from growing out and selling steers from her breeder herd.
Rose picked up the 18-month-old mare, Black Pearl, from Clearview Brumby Rescue at Biloela in late June last year, just a few weeks after the horse arrived from Kosciuszko National Park.
Rose was determined to take on a brumby to compete in this year's Springsure Brumby Challenge, after being inspired by seeing her friend compete last year.
This will be the first time Rose has competed in the challenge, which will be held on June 1 as part of the Springsure Show. Competitors are given about a year to train a wild brumby for the event.
Rose will be this year's youngest competitor in the challenge.
Mum Kerrie Thomson said Rose begged and pleaded with her and dad Zane Habermann to allow her to compete.
They agreed, as long as Rose paid the $800 fee for the brumby out of money she earned from selling off steers that were bred from her breeder herd of around 20 head.
"We made Rose pay for her herself because I didn't want a brumby. But she paid for Pearl and now she's as proud as punch of her," Ms Thomson said.
"Rose has broken her in by herself, I've obviously helped her, but she's the only one who has ever rode her and she has had to do all the work herself with breaking her in."
Mr Habermann and Ms Thomson breed horses and cattle for a living and said their experience breaking in a brumby had been very similar to breaking in a regular horse.
"We have treated Pearl no different, she's been put in our program just the same pretty much," Ms Thomson said.
"We've done what we do with every other horse, Rose has broken her in, rode her for a few weeks and then we've given her a spell and just treated her exactly the same as all of our other horses."
They decided to take on a young mare as they thought it would be better for their daughter.
"I said right from the start if we were going to do it, we were going to give her a young one because we just thought that they would be a lot easier to break in than an older horse."
They also always broke in their own horses at around 18 months to two years old, so thought it was likely the best age for a brumby too.
Ms Thomson said Pearl was a very loyal horse and had been easy to work with, with Rose able to go down to a paddock with 10 or so other horses and catch and bring her home with ease.
They planned to take Pearl to a few campdraft events in the coming months, not to compete but just for Rose to ride, so the horse would be exposed to different environments and people.
Following the challenge, Rose would ride Pearl during musters across her family's properties, where they preferred to use horses and dogs.
They own a 18,615ha property in Torrens Creek, Timaru, a 1295ha property in Springsure, Mostly Hills, and lease some ajistment country.
At Torrens Creek and on the ajistment country they breed from a Brahman Droughtmaster breeder base and put flatback bulls over them. They then transport and grow out steers at Springsure
This year's winner of the Springsure Brumby Challenge will take home a prize of $1000, sponsored by Springsure Rural.
This year, four competitors have registered to compete in the ridden brumby class and four have registered to compete in the led brumby class.
