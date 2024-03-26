Restockers active at Laidley

There were 466 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents reported there was competition for all descriptions of cattle, although buyers were operating with reduced rates. Local restockers were more active than in previous weeks, with the easing market.
Derek Schulz, Gatton, sold lines of Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1180, $1145, $1120, $1100 and $1020. Nev Stallin, Mt Tarampa, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1350 and $1200.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a line of Braford cross cows and calves for $1600. Kerry Harris, Ropeley, sold Murray Grey cross cows for $1300.
Dick Smith, Withcott, sold Limousin cows for $1300 and steers for $1100. Sarah Milne, Calvert, sold Brahman steers for $950.
Sandra Phillips, Derrymore, sold Blonde cows for $1260. Ross and Cheryl Steinhardt, Blenheim, sold Droughtmaster steers for $960.
Harrison Rural, Tenthill, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $860, $860 and $800. Malcolm Russell, Clarendon, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $860.
Speedy Family Trust, Rosewood, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $810. Jeff Armstrong, Laidley, sold Droughtmaster steers for $880.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.