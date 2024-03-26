Values ease at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding, 897 head, cattle for their fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
They said quality lines of Euro cross and British cross weaner and backgrounder steers sold to a slightly cheaper market while steers with tropical content showed significant price deductions.
Feeder steers were slightly cheaper than the previous sale, in line with the current market trends. Feeder heifers, weaner and backgrounder heifers all saw price reductions, in particular the second grade cattle. Cows and calves remained firm on the previous sale results.
A and D Brennan, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers, 20 months old for $1470. Arabanoo, Cooeeimbardi, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1440.
B and Z Holdings, Kohlo, sold Charolais cross steers 18 months old for $1400. Stanley River Grazing, Commissioners Flat, sold Charolais cross steers 14-16 months old for $1320.
B and L Dunn, Beaudesert, sold Simmental cross steers 16-18 months old for $1300. Neil Hobart, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross steers 14 months old for $1110.
G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Charolais cross steers 14 months old for $1100. Graham Scholl, Gatton sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1020.
Sarger P/L, Linville sold Charolais cross weaner steers 6-8 months old for $1000. G and L Bischoff, Coominya sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months old for $930.
Glenvale Pastoral sold Angus cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $860.
A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold Charolais cross heifers 16 months old for $960. Toberpatrick, Gatton, sold Charolais cross heifers 16 months old for $920.
M and C Bridges sold Angus cross heifers 16 months old for $850. R W Wainwright, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross heifers 16 months old for $830.
M and S Symes, Eidsvold, sold Santa heifers 14 months old for $830 and Charolais cross heifers 14 months old for $750.
M Burrows Family Trust, Cooeeimbardi, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder heifers 18 months old for $810.
Graham Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $600. R W Wainwright sold Charolais cross heifers 10 months old for $590.
Aged Droughtmaster cows with Angus calves at foot sold for $1600/unit and $1380/unit. Eden Park, Kurwongbah, sold young Droughtmaster cows with calves at foot for $1520/unit. R and K Johannesen sold young Brangus cows and calves for $1200/unit.
