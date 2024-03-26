Charbray heifers hit $1520 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a fully firm market for most descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said an outstanding line of Droughtmaster and Charbray heifers sold to an enthusiastic panel of buyers as did quality lines of restocker steers.
The O'Neill family, Charters Towers, sold Droughtmaster steers 18-20 months for $1450. James Tully, Beaudesert, sold Santa steers 18 months for $1380. Droughtmaster cross steers 18 months account Matthew Ludwig, Allenview, sold for $1360.
Darren and Ingrid Morgan, Darlington, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1290. Stanmore Livestock, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months for $1160.
Dennis and Pam Lobwein, Purga, sold Brangus steers 12 months for $1140. Charbray steers 12-14 months account Hugh and Melissa Williams, Beaudesert, sold for $1110.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account Brian and Craig Bambling, Laidley South, sold for $1040. Droughtmaster steers 12 months account Kerry Klan, Washpool, sold for $1000.
Speckle Park cross steers 12 months account Ken and Tanya Falkenhagen, Boonah, sold for $970. Corinne Marsh, England Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $890.
Scott Willmann, Cooyar, sold Santa weaner steers for $850. Dennis Mills, Beechmont, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $760. Charbray weaners steers account Ian Sirett, Veresdale, sold for $720.
The O'Neill family sold Charbray heifers two years for $1520. Armac Properties P/L, Coulson, sold Charbray heifers 14 months for $745. Phil and Michelle Day, Ferny Glen, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $710.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Brian and Craig Bambling sold for $650. Dennis and Pam Lobwein sold Speckle Park cross weaner heifers for $595. Scott Willmann sold Santa weaner heifers for $590. Ian Sirett sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $510.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday April 6, starting at 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.