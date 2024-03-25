Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Droving hones Hall's skills

By Robyn Paine
March 25 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The small rural community of Hannaford consisting of a school, post office and sports club embraced its annual campdraft held on the weekend. With few sporting opportunities available in the district, the local community rallied behind this special event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.