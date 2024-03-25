Droving hones Hall's skills

The small rural community of Hannaford consisting of a school, post office and sports club embraced its annual campdraft held on the weekend. With few sporting opportunities available in the district, the local community rallied behind this special event.
Well known Goondiwindi identity Terry Hall brushed up on his campdrafting and horsemanship skills while on the road droving for the past 10 months to claim a double, taking out the Homestead Agribusiness Open riding Breks Shouda Duck with an aggregate score of 180 points and the WFI Novice A riding Hazelwood Consultant.
Meandarra competitor Bryan Lyons riding Brenwon Florette won the Hubbard Pastoral Co Maiden A, while Rick Young riding Youngstar Marnies Jackson combined two outstanding runs to claim the victory in the Hayes & Co Maiden B with 180 points.
The Teys Condamine Maiden for Maiden was won by Garah, NSW, competitor Riley O'Neill with his mount Daisy. Shari Knudsen continued her winning streak taking out the Redline Electrical Novice B riding Indi with Samuel Phelps and Nathan Maller sharing second place.
Goondiwindi competitor Riley Flanagan and Carrigans Flirt scored 88 points to win the Property Water Solutions Juvenile. Bentley Hay also scored 88 points to claim the blue ribbon in the Meandarra Transport Junior and Lochlan Albrecht riding Kara took out the T & W Earthmoving mini. Local cattle donors included the Hubbard, Dales, Wells, Boland, Clarke and Hay families and judges were Nathan Maller, Paul Christiansen, Charlotte Ernst and Josh Phelps.
Meanwhile, the Ray White Epic annual horse sale was held at Armidale on the weekend attracting a national buyers' gallery through the Stocklive digital platform. At the completion of the sale, 86 lots were offered, and 72 lots sold for an 87 per cent clearance and the sale average was $13,354 that included ridden and led horses.
Selling agent Ray White said on social media it was thrilled with the result and appreciated the support of vendors, exhibitors, buyers and bidders. With more than $100,000 prize money on offer the incentive campdraft events were hotly contested.
The Epic Incentive Campdraft for horses five years and under that had previously been purchased from the Epic Sale was won by Adam Sadler and Bellfield Chase who won $20,000 prize money along with a Ben Morrow custom saddle and a $5000 voucher from Toyota.
Alan Sinclair and Sterling won the Infinity Incentive Campdraft for horses six years and over. This combination also won the Epic Incentive last year.
The Ray White Epic Sale Open Campdraft was won by Jackson Noon and Davros Destiny with an aggregate of 269 points and collected $20,000 in prize money along with trophies and prizes.
The top 10 gelding scores from the Epic and Infinity Incentive Campdrafts contested the Benalla Stud Gelding Shoot Out which was won by Ben Thompson and CKJ Marko. The Stallion Shoot Out was won by Hugh Miles and Just Jack with an aggregate score of 263 points.
Subject to weather conditions, campdraft events to be held over the Easter weekend include Eidsvold, Caldervale, Kumbia and Ridgelands.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.