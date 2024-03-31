It's time to celebrate our GPs

If you're sick, injured or concerned about your health, you go to the doctor. That's how it's always been and how it always should be. No matter where you live.
It's also why general practice is vital to keeping Queenslanders healthy, particularly those living in rural and remote areas.
But, like most things that we come to expect, we seem to have collectively lost our appreciation for the greatness of the GP.
Primary care is the backbone of rural healthcare. If rural and remote Queenslanders don't have consistent access to GPs, the community's overall health suffers, hospitals are put under pressure and every individual and family is disadvantaged.
Whether you have a sprained ankle, an infected wound, a troubling cough, or you're struggling mentally, there's one place you can go to seek advice and help - the GP.
Rural Doctors Association of Queensland (RDAQ) has been a fierce advocate for general practice in the bush for 35 years.
Earlier this month we released our 2024 Remote & Rural General Practice in Queensland Policy Position, which calls for increased recognition and support from all levels of government to ensure its viability and sustainability into the future. We need new ways of thinking and approaches to training and retention, and multidisciplinary models of service delivery.
Our announcement shortly followed the state government's Women and Girls' Health Strategy 2032 which, among other important measures, proposes nurse-led walk-in women's health hubs around Queensland.
We welcome any measure that boosts healthcare in the bush, but general practice is the essential link that would strengthen and broaden the strategy's reach and effectiveness.
Government policies should recognise that general practice is team-based care and practice-based nurses, allied health, and administrative colleagues are essential, along with partnerships with community-based and hospital services.
As a rural doctor myself, I admit it can be a challenging job at times and we do have unique obstacles to overcome, but it is also an exciting and extremely rewarding role.
Each day, in our own small way, every rural doctor makes a difference to their community and its future. It's a huge responsibility and a wonderful privilege.
It's time we started recognising and revering our general practitioners and our rural generalists as the specialist practitioners they are.
Diverting healthcare away from doctors is not the answer. We need to inspire and encourage our next generations of rural and remote doctors by giving the profession the respect and recognition it deserves.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.