Cement Mills community comes together for 'great reveal'

The Cement Mills district in southern Queensland has come together for the 'great reveal' of an artwork celebrating the region's popular Community Centre.
Located in the Traprock region roughly midway between Warwick and Inglewood, the local community turned to the paint brush as way of boosting community connections in November.
Working under the guidance of experienced artist Heidi Elliott from Mukurati Art, the community set about painting the iconic Cement Mills Community Centre.
The work consisted of 12 separate panels, which when brought together as a mural, showcased the community centre and old tennis courts.
On Saturday night the artwork was revealed to the delight of the artists, who saw the mural in its entirety for the first time.
The small crowd included GRC councillors Susie Kelly and Lachlan Brennan, who also participated at the art day in November.
CCMC secretary Lyle Batterham said the November event, which received funding from the Goondiwindi Regional Council, provided a great opportunity for local residents to catch up with each other.
"Like many communities we have seen new people moving into the district so events like this are great way to build connections as well as for the locals to catch up," Mrs Batterham said.
"It's always good when local people can come together as a community and it is activities like this than can be a terrific boost for mental health and wellbeing."
Local landholder Cameron Smith said Cement Mills Community Centre building was first served as the Gore State School in 1913.
It later became the Maxhill State School and was eventually relocated at Cement Mills, where the Cement Mills State School operated from 1937 until it closed in 1975.
The building was bought by the then Inglewood Shire Council in the 1980s and moved the short distance to become a public hall known as the Cement Mills Community Centre, the former student said.
