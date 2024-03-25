Queensland Country Life
Home/News

From sunhats to fedoras - all as a result of a melanoma

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trudie Payne of Eidsvold wearing one of her sunhats. Picture: Judith Maizey
Trudie Payne of Eidsvold wearing one of her sunhats. Picture: Judith Maizey

After recovering from an aggressive melanoma, Trudie Payne of Kerwee, Eidsvold, went looking for a broad brimmed sunhat and when she couldn't find one she decided to make her own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.