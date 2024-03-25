From sunhats to fedoras - all as a result of a melanoma

After recovering from an aggressive melanoma, Trudie Payne of Kerwee, Eidsvold, went looking for a broad brimmed sunhat and when she couldn't find one she decided to make her own.
That decision led her to setting up her own hat business, TLP Millinery, which has expanded from sunhats to where Trudie now makes a range of styles from fedoras and headbands to high-end, racewear pieces
Trudie said she had always been interested in racewear and millinery and spent a lot of time entering fashions of the field and buying her own hats.
"But in November, 2018, I was diagnosed with an aggressive melanoma and I couldn't find a very wide- brimmed hat," she said.
Trudie was 39 at the time, with young children Bronte, six, and Mitch, nine. The melanoma was on her back and, when diagnosed, was already draining to the lymph nodes and had to be surgically removed.
"I had an itchy spot on my back that I kept wanting to scratch all the time and I had a gut feeling that it was no good so I went to the doctor and they did look at it, but they said 'no it was fine'," she said.
"I was still worried so two weeks later I saw a locum doctor and demanded a biopsy and that's when it came back as an aggressive nodular melanoma. It was stage one, but Clark Level 4 so quite deep. I had to have surgery and they actually took (a piece) 20 cm long and 4 cm deep out of my back to get the margins right."
Trudie has since had another melanoma removed from her left calf and a few skin cancers have also been excised.
As she is fair, she said she had always been sun safe, but following her melanoma diagnosis was even more diligent about wearing long sleeves, gloves and hats before going outside.
Trudie said she had dabbled in a bit of millinery and done a few courses, but the business did not start until she was unable to find a decent wide-brimmed sun hat.
During Covid, worldwide milliners went online allowing her access to a range of milliners in France, London, America, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
"And it's just gone from there where I attend a millinery retreat every year in Rockhampton and a summer school in Melbourne...some of my hats have gone international, but most are sold in Australia, generally to country ladies wanting a nice broad-brimmed, casual hat or a felt fedora or different straws and I have a lot of connections with fashions in the field with race days and that's how I get a lot of my racewear clients."
Trudie said two special hats she had made were for a woman, who judges the horse section at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.
"She commissioned me to make her two hats - two felt head pieces, more vintage style - about three years ago so that was pretty special to have my hats at the Sydney Royal and I've had one of my hats worn at Melbourne Cup," she said.
"I'd love to make a hat for (horse trainer) Gai Waterhouse because she's a lovely person, who I've met her a couple of times."
As to her favourites, Mrs Payne lists her wider brimmed, felt fedoras that she wears in winter and a very wide-brimmed boater.
In her home workroom where she keeps all her stock, she estimates she makes about two hats a week.
"I try and support Australian suppliers mainly, but I do source some materials such as fur felt from Europe and the Ecuadorian panama straw hats come from south America," she said.
"Your basic felt fedora, off and on, will take me a couple of days to make because you've got to stiffen the felt and then it's got to dry and then you've got to block it and then dry it and steam it - and then the trims and everything is hand sewn so it probably takes about eight hours just for the basics.
"For my racing hats - they can take up to 40 hours - you do it as a passion project as you can't obviously charge crazy, crazy money."
As to prices, they range from $320 for the felt fedoras, and between $250 and $400 for casual straw hats and up to $700 for bigger racewear pieces.
Trudie said her long term goal was to host millinery workshops or retreats wherever she lived.
"But, in the next 12 months, I plan to concentrate on family foremost and just making ready-to-wear pieces while attending race days and juggling life," she said.
As passionate as she is about her business, Trudie is just as passionate, if not more so, about getting the message out about being sun safe.
"Please wear hats, gloves, scarves, sunscreen and please go and get an annual skin check - and go with your gut instinct. A big indicator is if something's itchy, it's no good, and follow that through," she said.
"It was a pretty scary time (when I was diagnosed) and up until now I've had three monthly check ups in Brisbane, but now moved to six months," she said.
Trudie and her husband, Liam, breed and fatten up to 2000 head of Droughtmaster cross cattle on 9000 hectares.
