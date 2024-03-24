Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Western Downs brigalow belah country makes $1719/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 1280 acre Western Downs property YOB has sold at auction for $1719/acre. Picture supplied
The 1280 acre Western Downs property YOB has sold at auction for $1719/acre. Picture supplied

The 518 hectare (1280 acre) Western Downs property YOB has sold at auction for $2.2 million - about $4247/ha ($1719/acre).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.