Western Downs brigalow belah country makes $1719/acre

The 518 hectare (1280 acre) Western Downs property YOB has sold at auction for $2.2 million - about $4247/ha ($1719/acre).
Located in the tightly held Burncluith district about 33km north east of Chinchilla and 100km north west of Dalby, the freehold property was sold to finalise an estate.
YOB is estimated to run 120 breeders and calves or fatten about 150 to 170 steers on the brigalow, belah melonhole country that has been cleared except for windbreaks and shade clumps.
Pastures comprise of blue grass, buffel and some bambatsi.
Improvements include cattle yards, a four bay machinery shed, the original old dairy shed, and a three bedroom timber home that is ready for renovation.
Warren Barker from Nutrien Harcourts in Chinchilla handled the marketing.
