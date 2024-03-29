Miriam's flowers will be missed when she relocates

The district of Gayndah is known for a lot of different crops - everything from citrus and sorghum to corn and sunflowers - so Miriam Ballin's cut flowers are definitely an exception to the rule.
But, if you talk to locals, the beautiful bunches of flowers lovingly grown by Miriam and sold through her business, Woodmillar Cut Flowers, have been a huge hit around town and highly sought after.
Which is why they are going to be sorely missed when Miriam and her husband, Mitchell, relocate to Rockhampton in May.
The 20-year-old said her interest in growing flowers started when she was 14 and still at school and she used to help out on a flower farm owned by a friend of her mother.
Miriam said she learnt from the ground up from her mother's friend and started growing her own in a covered shade house on her parents' property when she was about 16.
Initially, it was just bunches locally, but then Miriam expanded her flower deliveries to florists at the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gympie and Bundaberg.
"It was through Instagram they saw some of my blooms and because I am 'cut flowers' they asked if I would sell wholesale to them - it encouraged an expansion where I would do weekly deliveries down to the florists or, if people were going over to Bundy, family or friends, they would get flowers to take over there."
And, despite thinking dahlias would never grow in Gayndah, Miriam said she started growing them because they were her favourite flower.
"The first year, I did a little trial test patch and then the next year I expanded them - they're my favourite ones, they're my main ones I suppose, but throughout the year I would be doing seasonal ones like snappies (snapdragons), zinnias, delphiniums, just lots of seasonal varieties," she said.
"But the dahlias were just at certain times of the year as they're a tuber."
Miriam said she was making the move to Rockhampton because her husband had a transfer with his work and they were expecting their first child, but she does eventually plan to restart her flower business.
"Step one will be having bubba and getting settled, but once we're settled I'd love to continue growing flowers," she said.
"I think with bubby that will give me a good time frame to get to know the weather and the seasons and temperatures up there (in Rockhampton) to know when and how to grow certain varieties because it is all a bit of trial and error and juggling different weather and climates.
"I've also done lots of (floral) wedding work around here and the sunny coast, so that's maybe something I can do up there."
Miriam said her biggest challenge when she first started out at Gayndah was the weather.
"It's always an interesting one because you have to get little seedling plugs in or you have to be planting seeds in seed trays and the wind can blow the seeds out," she said.
"Or, especially in summer, even spring in Gayndah, it can get so hot - and you plant a whole patch of flowers and then you get a big heat wave come through in the next couple of days and it sets them back a fair bit or you can even lose heaps.
"I suppose figuring out the time of year to grow each individual flower has been a challenge - it's been trial and error trying them at different times of the year and finding out which one is the best to get the best take when they're planted and the best stem length."
Miriam said she did not know everything about growing flowers, but she did have a lot of experience growing a mix of varieties.
She said the joy of growing was the flowers themselves.
"They're reward enough with how pretty they are - and when a good crop comes through and you go through and harvest them all (that's joyful)," she said.
"Also the florists when I did deliveries, they're all so lovely and it just makes my day to have these beautiful flowers and give them to beautiful people."
