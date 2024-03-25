Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Horned heifer tops Silverdale Brahman female sale

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders stud stock agent Jenni O'Sullivan with Peter Tuxworth, Halgenaes Brahmans, Oxley and top priced heifer Halgenaes850. Picture:Kelly Mason
Elders stud stock agent Jenni O'Sullivan with Peter Tuxworth, Halgenaes Brahmans, Oxley and top priced heifer Halgenaes850. Picture:Kelly Mason

The Silverdale Brahman Female Sale on Saturday provided an opportunity for buyers to pick up value-for-money top-tier females from Brahman seedstock producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering rural and regional issues in Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.