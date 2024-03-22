Queensland Country Life
21-year-old Nanango man dies after single-car collision in South Burnett

Updated March 22 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A 21-year-old Nanango man has died in a single vehicle car incident at Booie in the South Burnett on Thursday night.

