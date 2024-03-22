21-year-old Nanango man dies after single-car collision in South Burnett

A 21-year-old Nanango man has died in a single vehicle car incident at Booie in the South Burnett on Thursday night.
Around 11.30pm on Thursday, March 21, a 21-year-old man from Nanango arrived at a private property.
Upon exiting the property, the male struck a fence pole receiving critical injuries as a result.
Police located the male unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.
CPR was commenced, and the male was transported to Kingaroy Hospital where he later died.
The man was not known to the occupants of the property.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV from the area around the time of the incident is urged to come forward.
