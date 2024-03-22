Queensland Country Life
Mossman Mill enters liquidation after investor pulls out

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 3:42pm
The 127-year-old mill is the Mossman region's single largest employer. Picture supplied.
North Queensland's Mossman sugar mill has entered liquidation after a mystery investor pulled the plug on plans to purchase the 127-year-old mill, devastating the community.

