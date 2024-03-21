Weaner steers top at 378c at Emerald sale

A total of 1810 head of cattle were consigned at Emerald's prime and store sale on Thursday, which was down by approximately 700 head on last week's sale.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas including one line from Richmond.
Agents reported the quality was mixed with some good lines of slaughter cows and feeder steers.
With a full buyers panel present, agents saw the market ease again to fall in line with the rest of the state.
Although a select few line of quality weaners held firm on last week.
Steers over 550kgs topped at 272c/kg to average 256c/kg. While Steers 500-550kg topped at 284c/kg to average 258c/kg.
Feeder Steers 400-500kgs topped at 320c/kg to average 283c/kg. 350-400kg steers topped at 322c/kg to average 289c/kg. S
Steers 280-350kgs reached 364c/kg to average 305c/kg, while weaner steers reached 378c/kg to average 311c/kg.
Heifers over 400kgs topped 246c/kg to average 221c/kg. Feeder heifers 350-400kgs topped at 244c/kg to average 215c/kg. While heifers 280-350kgs topped 246c/kg to average 218c/kg. Weaner heifers 200-280kgs topped at 264c/kg to average 205c/kg.
Cows over 520kgs topped at 198c/kg to average 190c/kg. Lighter cows 450-520kgs topped at 222c/kg to average 185c/kg.
Bulls over 600kgs topped at 248c/kg to average 208c/kg.
Wirralie, Collinsville sold Brahman cross steers for 272c/kg, weighing 582kg to return $1585/hd.
Shane Goodwin, Malthoid, Capella sold Brahman steers to 308c/kg, weighing 466kg to return $1437/hd, while their heifer portion made to 246c/kg, weighing 341kg or $841/hd.
Trevor and Alison Hamblin, Doris Park, Emerald sold Droughtmaster bullocks to 269c/kg, weighing 567kg or $1527/hd, while their feeder steers made to 320c/kg, weighing 428kg to return $1371/hd.
D and D Priddle, Rolleston sold Droughtmaster cows for 194c/kg, weighing 525kg to return $1020/hd.
R Barrett, Rubyvale sold Charbray heifers for 231c/kg, weighing 597kg to return $1381/hd.
Wyalla Grazing, Springsure sold Droughtmaster steers for 314c/kg, weighing 475kg to return $1493/hd.
