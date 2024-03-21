Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers top at 378c at Emerald sale

Updated March 22 2024 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerald combined agents yarded a reduced yarding of 1810 head at Thursday's sale.
Emerald combined agents yarded a reduced yarding of 1810 head at Thursday's sale.

A total of 1810 head of cattle were consigned at Emerald's prime and store sale on Thursday, which was down by approximately 700 head on last week's sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.