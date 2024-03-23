Spirited bidding for better lines of cattle at Miriam Vale Store Sale

The bidding on a line of Droughtmaster steers from Jim Elliot, Koombooyana, Calliope, was fast and furious at yesterday's Miriam Vale Store Sale.
With a yarding of 320 head, the monthly store sale started out slow, but picked up as the better lines of cattle came up for auction.
Nutrien Ag Rockhampton livestock account manager Michael Lynch said the market saw the quality cattle sell to a high while the plainer types tended to ease.
Vendor Jim Elliot told Queensland Country Life he was selling 42 Droughtmaster steers because he had no rain at his property and his dams were running dry.
The highest price that Mr Elliot received for a pen of 10 steers was $970/head while another pen of 11 smaller steers only made $580/head.
But Mr Elliot said his steers sold better than he had expected under the present market conditions.
"Twelve months ago, I would have got an extra $300-$400 a head. Last year (at the peak of the market), I sold heifers for around $1200/head and bought back (similar) heifers late in the season for $300-$400/head," he said.
Barry Zimpel, the Range, Monto, who bought 10 mixed breed steers for an average of $670/head to grow out to bullocks, said the sale was average with some cheaper lines and some dearer ones.
"It was back a bit to what I've been following...I haven't got a crystal ball (to say what the market's going to do) but I can't understand, no-one can understand why it's so fluctuating.
"The meatworks sort of set the price and then the store market follows of course but no-one knows what it's doing...and what it's going to be like in 12 months."
Early in the sale, Gavin Burgess, Teaoby, Mount Larcom, paid $1180/unit for five cow and calf units.
Happy with his purchase, Mr Burgess said he would fatten the cows and send them straight to the works while he would keep the calves and sell them as weaners at about 300-320kg.
Mr Lynch said there were about 120 people at sale with a panel of 22 buyers.
"With what's going on in the market, it was a pretty firm, good even sale. Heifers were a bit dearer than what they had been," he said.
Colin Mossman of Colosseum, who paid $660/head for a pen of five Simbrah heifers, said he bought the heifers to put with his Simbrah bull.
Sale summary:
MJ and JM Elliot, Calliope, sold No 3 Droughtmaster steers to a top of $970/head while CJ Parker, Bororen, sold Simbrah steers for $800/head.
Boyneglade Rural, Benaraby, sold Droughtmaster steers for $770/head while Nicholas Wriede, Bororen, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $700/head.
Trevor Hales, Rosedale, sold grey Brahman weaners steers for $700/head.
Smaller, lighter weaner steers sold from $380 to $500/head.
WJ and LV Cook, Bullyard, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $650/head while Trevor Hales, Rosedale, sold grey Brahman weaner heifers for $630/head.
Smaller weaner heifers sold from $300 to $400/head.
MJ and PM Wheeler sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1140/unit.
